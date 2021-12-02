"We Know We Can Count on Him!" - Ruben Dias Identifies Man City Star for Praise After Aston Villa Victory

Ruben Dias singled out the club's number one choice between the sticks Ederson for praise, after the Brazilian's big save in the second-half ensured Manchester City's victory over Aston Villa.

Despite such a dominant first 45 minutes, Manchester City were put under enormous pressure by Steven Gerrard's side in the second half at Villa Park.

The newly-appointed manager brought 18-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka on from the substitutes bench late in the game, and the youngster almost stole a point for the Villains.

Latching on to an expertly crafted pass from Emiliano Buendia, the midfielder was clean through on goal. But in an instant, Manchester City's Ederson was straight off his line to make a superb save.

It was a stop that maybe earned the Blues all three points, and defender Ruben Dias was quick to point that out when he spoke to ManCity.com after the game.

"Very important for us," the 24-year-old began.

"Today, one more time, he showed why he's so important for us; making a big, big, big save and that's why he is who he is and we know we can count on him."

Ruben Dias was also discussing how well his Manchester City teammates battled in the second-half, especially considering how early Aston Villa got back into the contest.

"Yes, definitely. Especially the way the team reacted after their (Aston Villa's) goal, because it's one of those rules; if you come into the second-half, try to not concede at the beginning."

D"They ended up scoring a very good goal. We need to give them credit also for that. But the team showed a lot of character in the way we fought back.

"Of course. If it is a more controlled game, you always have that feeling that you're going to get it (the win). But whenever it's a tight game, the feeling is always extra at the end."

