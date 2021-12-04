"We Know We Don't Have a Striker!" - Bernardo Silva Discusses Goalscoring Form Following Watford Brace

Bernardo Silva has addressed his recent goalscoring form, after the Portugal international scored twice against Watford on Saturday evening.

The reigning Premier League Champions returned to the top of the table for the first time this season, as they capitalised on Chelsea's loss to West Ham, with a rampant victory over Watford.

Manchester City became the first side in the division this season to win five straight league games, as they made it 11 consecutive victories against the Hornets.

Raheem Sterling continued his stunning return to form with a 4th minute goal, as he got on the end of Phil Foden's cross to head the Blues into an early lead. Just like in midweek, Bernardo Silva would then extend the lead, smashing City into an unassailable position.

In the second-half, the Portuguese midfielder would equal his best ever goalscoring season for City with a sublime strike, as the ball waltzed into the far corner.

Post-match, Bernardo Silva suggested that the absence of a recognised striker may behind his goalscoring form, as he said, "We know we don't have a striker, but we have a lot of players that can get in the box to finish the actions."

"That's what we try to do; put members in the box. I'm lucky that the ball has been stopping at my feet!"

The 27 year-old, who now has five goals in eight appearances against Watford, also reflected on the match overall, as Manchester City secured another three points.

Bernardo Silva said, “We started the game well, controlled possession, created chances and didn’t allow them to counter attack."

“We scored two in the first half but should’ve scored more then with 3-0, we tried to control the game, last few minutes weren’t as good but we’re very happy, top of the league and onto next one.”

