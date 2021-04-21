"We made a mistake and we sincerely apologise..." - Man City issue letter of apology to fans following European Super League decision

Manchester City have sent out a unified response to every supporter of the football club via email to apologise for the decision to join a European Super League earlier this week - a decision which has now been u-turned along with the other five Premier League clubs involved.

Manchester City have sent out a unified response to every supporter of the football club via email to apologise for the decision to join a European Super League earlier this week - a decision which has now been u-turned along with the other five Premier League clubs involved.

Signed and addressed by Manchester City's Chief Executive Officer Ferran Soriano, a letter was sent via email to supporters of the club throughout Wednesday.

The letter read:

"As you know, Manchester City has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League."

"As always, when we make choices and decisions, we do so with the best interests of the club in mind and we believed that being part of such an initiative could give us a voice that might be imperative to our future ability to succeed and grow."

"However, in making that choice we failed to remind ourselves of the unbreakable link between the passion of our fans and the right to have the opportunity to earn success."

"It is a truth that is fundamental to the DNA of Manchester City and the board deeply regrets taking a decision that lost sight of the historic values of the club. We made a mistake and we sincerely apologise to our fans for the disappointment, frustration and anguish caused by the last 72 hours."

"The owners, chairman, board and staff are completely committed to ensuring that the club continues to contribute meaningfully to the ongoing well-being of both the English and European football pyramids and their associated competitions."

"We will embrace the opportunity to earn back the full trust of our stakeholders and the football family in general."

Manchester City fans had been demanding some form of apology from the football club in light of their decision to withdraw from the European Super League on Tuesday night.

According to Jack Gaughan from the Mail, City spoke to various stakeholders and staff on Wednesday morning to organise the logistics of a unified response before communicating the apology.

It is reported that Manchester City had received in the region of 250 complaints from fans since they were announced as one of 12 European Super League clubs on Sunday night.

Pep Guardiola and the squad will now be turning their attentions to the Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Wednesday night, as they look to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

