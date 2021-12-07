"We Made An Incredible Group Stage" - Pep Guardiola Reflects on RB Leipzig Defeat

Pep Guardiola has suggested that mistakes were the reason for Manchester City's loss to RB Leipzig, as the manager discussed the conclusion of another Champions League Group Stage campaign.

A 2-1 win over Paris Saint Germain at the Etihad Stadium a fortnight ago had cemented City's place in the knock-out stages of this year's Champions League, with the Blues also securing first place with one match to spare.

City travelled to Germany to conclude their latest Group Stage campaign on Tuesday night, where they would suffer a frustrating 2-1 loss to RB Leipzig at an empty RB Arena.

Coronavirus restrictions in Germany meant that the match would be played behind closed doors, with the Blues falling to defeat and having Kyle Walker sent off for just the second time in his Manchester City career.

Dominik Szoboszlai gave RB Leipzig the lead after just 23 minutes, with Andre Silva's second-half strike doubling the home side's advantage with less than 20 minutes to play.

Riyad Mahrez's header would halve the deficit late on, as the Algerian international scored his fifth European goal of the season. However, Kyle Walker's sending off and possible injuries to Phil Foden and Nathan Ake, made a disappointing evening significantly worse for Pep Guardiola.

Post-match, the Manchester City manager suggested that "one or two mistakes" may have been behind his team's lacklustre performance, as the Catalan coach reflected on a first loss in seven matches.

"We played better in the second half, more aggressive, played to win the game and we lost it so congrats to Leipzig," said Guardiola.

"First half we lacked rhythm, had problems in the contact and they had a really good team, we knew before group stage but second half much better. Unfortunately, we were punished with one or two mistakes."

The Blues boss also reflected on his sides performances in the Champions League overall, as the defeat marked the end of another successful Group Stage campaign for City.

Pep Guardiola said that, "We made an incredible group stage, we qualified with a game left in a tough group."

"(I am) more than satisfied with the performance in every game. In February (last-16) hopefully we can arrive in the best condition possible."

"Sometimes we concede goals but after score more. Of course it’s better to not concede goals, the way we played all the games we played better except today in the first half but in general we made an incredible group stage."

