"We Made the Decision Based on That" - National Team Coach Explains Actions Regarding Man City Player

Manchester City star Zack Steffen has earned his place as the USMNT first-choice goalkeeper, with manager Gregg Berhalter attributing the decision to the shotstopper's ability on the ball.

Despite being Ederson's understudy during his time at the Etihad Stadium, Steffen has impressed for club and country when he has been given the responsibility of filling in between the sticks.

MLS side New England Revolution keeper Matt Turner had started USMNT's first five World Cup qualifiers, but Steffen was preferred for the crunch set of games in the recent international break

The decision was justified, with the 26-year-old winning the plaudits for making two key saves to earn a clean sheet and secure a 2-0 victory against Mexico last Friday.

Additionally, Steffen played the full match against Jamaica on Tuesday, which finished in a 1-1 draw as West Ham forward Michail Antonio netted a long-range effort.

Speaking prior to the game, USA manager Gregg Berhalter explained why the Man City deputy goalkeeper had earned the number one goalkeeping position, as reported by the Miami Herald.

Berhalter said: “It was a difficult decision. It wasn’t something that was easy based on how we thought Matt (Turner) was playing."

However, it was Steffen's superiority on the ball that proved decisive - demonstrating the importance of Pep Guardiola's influence at club level and the Catalan boss' philosophy.

The USMNT manager added: "We were looking at the games and how they (Jamaica) were unfolding and were saying there’s more possession that we can be keeping in these games that we’re not.

"We think Zack (Steffen) is stronger with his feet, and we made that decision based on that.”

Steffen committed his future to the Premier League champions in early November, as he signed a new four-year contract with Manchester City - extending his time at the club until 2025.

The American has started four games for City in the 2021/22 season, and left favourable impressions for his performances in the Community Shield against Leicester City and in the Premier League against Burnley.

While Ederson's position is unlikely to be threatened by Steffen's development, the USA national has demonstrated that he is more than capable of filling in for the Brazil international should his services in goal be required.

