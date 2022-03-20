"We Made too Many Stupid Mistakes" - Kevin De Bruyne Delivers Honest Verdict After FA Cup Victory

Kevin De Bruyne was satisfied with Manchester City's FA Cup quarter-final victory, but bemoaned his team's 'stupid mistakes'.

Pep Guardiola's side booked another trip to Wembley Stadium with a 4-1 victory over Southampton at St Mary's this afternoon.

Raheem Sterling got the Blues off to a perfect start, slotting past the Saint 'keeper after some excellent pressing from Gabriel Jesus.

Just before the break, the hosts got back into the game after a period of sustained pressure. A hopeful through ball to Mohamed Elyounoussi ended with the Morrocan deflecting a cross off Aymeric Laporte into the back of the City goal.

The Blues were much improved after the break, and Jesus won a penalty which De Bruyne converted around the hour mark. Substitutions also made the difference for Guardiola, with Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez securing City's progression.

IMAGO / PA Images Speaking immediately post-match, De Bruyne was giving his verdict on the result and the performance. IMAGO / PA Images "I think the first 20 minutes and the last half an hour we did well," the Belgian said.

IMAGO / PA Images "In between, we made too many stupid mistakes, and even with their goal, we should have just played it out - there were 30 seconds to go until half-time.



"We chose the wrong options and Southampton came back into the game. Not a lot was said at half-time but we had to play better and we did that."

Despite the 'stupid mistakes' in the first-half, City's talisman was encouraged by the side's performance in the second half.

"I think the reaction was really good - the second half, we dominated and we did much better.

"We didn't play at our best but after the second goal we did much better - the third and fourth goals were beautiful goals and we saw then how good we can play," De Bruyne concluded.

City will face Nottingham Forest or Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final, dependent on the result of their meeting this afternoon.

