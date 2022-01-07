Skip to main content
"We Make Decisions Together" - Rodolfo Borrell Admits Pep Guardiola Will Be 'Connected' During Swindon Clash Despite Testing Positive for COVID-19

Rodolfo Borell has stated that the coaching staff will remain connected to manager Pep Guardiola in Manchester City's FA Cup third-round tie against Swindon on Friday, with the latter currently isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Following the news that 14 members of Manchester City's backroom staff and seven first-team players had tested positive for COVID-19 this week, Pep Guardiola will have to find a new way to convey his messages to the players during the clash.

Taking the managerial reigns in his stead, assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell says that he will remain connected with Guardiola and Juanma Lillo - both of whom will be absent from the dugout at County Park on Friday evening.

Speaking to the press ahead of the FA Cup opener, Borrell said that he will be well-connected with Guardiola and Lillo during the game, which comes just under a week after their last-gasp win against Arsenal at the weekend.'

“Obviously, the manager (Guardiola) is going to be connected, but we've already discussed about the tactics and everything that we have to try to be doing during the game,” said the Spaniard on Thursday.

Borell revealed that having worked together with the coaching staff for so long, they will all be on the same page, despite many of the coaches remaining in Manchester in isolation. 

Read More

He continued, "During the game it might change, but I have been working with him (Pep Guardiola) for seven years now, and we think very alike."

“Again, I’ll take my decisions, but the manager is going to be connected and like any other time it’ll be between all of us. This is not about one thing and the guy at front, now it’s me but we’re all connected with Pep (Guardiola) and Juanma (Lillo) all the time."

“We make decisions together, the guy is Pep (Guardiola) and now it has to be me at the front, but it’s the work of many people.”

Manchester City fans will wait in anticipation to the see the team-sheet an hour before kick-off in Swindon on Friday, as a series of academy players could feature while many of the first-team stars remain in isolation. 

