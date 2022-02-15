"We Must Be So Sexy!" - Pep Guardiola Reacts to Manchester City Being Champions League 'Favourites' Ahead of Sporting Lisbon Tie

Manchester City has delivered his honest verdict on his side being the favourites to win the Champions League this season ahead of the first-leg of their Round of 16 tie with Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday evening.

The Premier League leaders turn their attention to the Champions League as they make the trip to Portugal to face Ruben Amorim's side following their 4-0 thumping of Norwich City at the weekend.

Raheem Sterling's treble and Phil Foden's strike early into the second-half saw Pep Guardiola's side ease past the Canaries and earn their third successive win following the recent two-week winter break.

Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer will miss the trip due to injury, which gives a chance to the likes of James McAtee, Liam Delap and Kayky to impress should they be called upon against Sporting on Tuesday.

In an interview with Des Kelly of BT Sport ahead of the clash, Pep Guardiola provided his thoughts on his side being the bookmakers' favourite to win the Champions League this term.

The Manchester City boss said: "In the last two seasons too (City were the Champions League favourites), and we didn't win.

"We must be handsome, we must be so sexy, for people to believe we are the favourite every single season. But I know the reality."

Guardiola's comments are a timely reminder to those who believe his side are the strongest team in the competition that it takes a lot more than simply world-class players and a great manager to win Europe's elite club competition.

Having faltered on their journey to the final several times under the Catalan, the Manchester City squad will simply be looking to take each game as it comes and not be distracted by any outside talk whatsoever.