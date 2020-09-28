SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

"We need to be more patient!" - Pep Guardiola identifies the biggest reason why Man City crumbled against Leicester

Shruti Sadbhav

The second game of the season had plenty of surprises in store for Manchester City as they fell prey to the Foxes. Brendan Rodgers' side certainly did their homework, and it showed as Leicester's huge victory on Sunday afternoon allowed them to secure top spot for another weekend.

Despite Riyad Mahrez's outrageous strike putting Manchester City ahead inside just five minutes, continuous defensive errors and less than average attempts at finishing chances caused City to suffer a brutal Premier League loss at home.

Following the match, Pep Guardiola addressed the media and talked about the errors that led to the biggest loss that any of his teams have faced at home in his entire managerial career. The Catalan coach pointed out the fact that City did not create many chances. On top of that, giving away three penalties certainly failed to help their cause – especially in the second half.

manchester-city-v-leicester-city-premier-league-4 copy 2

Pep said, "We struggled because it is normal, it is so difficult with Vardy standing 10-15 yards away from the 18-yard box, the spaces are so difficult to find. We didn't create much, we had a clear chance, but we didn't create much, and we started to think we are not playing good, and it was the opposite. They wanted to run with Barnes and Praet and Vardy, but they didn't run - but we conceded three penalties, and it is more difficult.

Guardiola insisted that he wants his team to be more patient in the future when facing sides that seemingly turn to defensive setups. He believes that Manchester City players thought they weren't playing well even when they were which, in turn, affected their game as the minutes passed.

"It's difficult when a team plays deep and doesn't run. We need to be more patient, not chase the second/third goals. It's tough, it's not easy to accept, but we have to accept it. It's the second game, and we have to look forward to the next games."

manchester-city-v-leicester-city-premier-league-5 copy

Overall, the Manchester City boss believes that there's a lot that can be learned from this game. He reiterates the fact that it is only the second match of the Premier League season, but does feel bad for the players and the club. However, Guardiola looks determined to analyse the areas that need improvement and work hard in that direction.

"Of course it's hard, but still it's the second game of the P. We have to try to see what we can do to avoid it next time. This is my job. I feel bad for the guys and for the club, but we have to analyse and improve what to do in these situations."

Now, Manchester City will turn their attention towards Burnley as the two sides are set to meet in the fourth round tie of Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Player Ratings: Man City 2-5 Leicester (Premier League)

Manchester City’s injury laden side were easily bested by Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester in a difficult encounter at the Etihad. Here's how we rated the players...

Brandon Evans

by

BEKAY

The real reason why Pep Guardiola substituted Fernandinho - player reacts to Man City defeat on social media

Manchester City’s shocking 2-5 defeat against Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon invited plenty of controversy with respect to a particular decision that Pep Guardiola made early in the second half.

Shruti Sadbhav

“How good they are, how good a team they are, how good players they are..." - Pep Guardiola reveals his post-match team talk

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had an interesting reaction after his side suffered the biggest loss at home in his 13-year long managerial career.

Shruti Sadbhav

Benfica confirm sale and signing involving Man City - net sale of €56.6 million

Benfica have confirmed the sale of Ruben Dias to Manchester City for an initial fee of €68 million, as per an official club statement on Sunday night.

Freddie Pye

Man City midfielder set for new bumper contract worth £150k per week

Reports have suggested that Manchester City star, Phil Foden is set to be offered a bumper new contract at the Etihad Stadium, with talks already ongoing between the two parties.

Jack Walker

Raheem Sterling starts up-front! - Manchester City vs Leicester City (Team News)

With only eleven usual first-team players available for selection, you might say today's team picks itself. Manchester City's injury list now stands at eight, as they look to continue their winning start at home Leicester.

harryasiddall

Breaking: Man City suffer additional injury setback ahead of Leicester clash

Manchester City have been hit with another injury problem ahead of their Premier League clash with Leicester City on Sunday afternoon, as Pep Guardiola now has only 12 fully fit first-team players, according to emerging reports.

Freddie Pye

Everything You Need To Know: Manchester City vs Leicester City (Premier League)

Manchester City welcome Leicester to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday for their home opener of the 20/21 Premier League season.

Danny Lardner

"I believe everyone knows why I hugged him..." - Man City transfer target drops huge hint in potentially his final game

Manchester City appear to be closing in on the signature of Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias, as the transfer window nears it's conclusion. Saturday brought about a variety of reports as well as concrete suggestions from the player himself that a transfer may just be around the corner.

Adam Booker

UK's biggest arena set to be built next to the Etihad Stadium earns £100m naming deal

The new arena next to the Etihad Stadium, scheduled to be built by 2023 and the UK's largest indoor arena, has won a £100m naming deal for 15 years.

markgough96