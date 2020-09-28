"We need to be more patient!" - Pep Guardiola identifies the biggest reason why Man City crumbled against Leicester

The second game of the season had plenty of surprises in store for Manchester City as they fell prey to the Foxes. Brendan Rodgers' side certainly did their homework, and it showed as Leicester's huge victory on Sunday afternoon allowed them to secure top spot for another weekend.

Despite Riyad Mahrez's outrageous strike putting Manchester City ahead inside just five minutes, continuous defensive errors and less than average attempts at finishing chances caused City to suffer a brutal Premier League loss at home.

Following the match, Pep Guardiola addressed the media and talked about the errors that led to the biggest loss that any of his teams have faced at home in his entire managerial career. The Catalan coach pointed out the fact that City did not create many chances. On top of that, giving away three penalties certainly failed to help their cause – especially in the second half.

Pep said, "We struggled because it is normal, it is so difficult with Vardy standing 10-15 yards away from the 18-yard box, the spaces are so difficult to find. We didn't create much, we had a clear chance, but we didn't create much, and we started to think we are not playing good, and it was the opposite. They wanted to run with Barnes and Praet and Vardy, but they didn't run - but we conceded three penalties, and it is more difficult.

Guardiola insisted that he wants his team to be more patient in the future when facing sides that seemingly turn to defensive setups. He believes that Manchester City players thought they weren't playing well even when they were which, in turn, affected their game as the minutes passed.

"It's difficult when a team plays deep and doesn't run. We need to be more patient, not chase the second/third goals. It's tough, it's not easy to accept, but we have to accept it. It's the second game, and we have to look forward to the next games."

Overall, the Manchester City boss believes that there's a lot that can be learned from this game. He reiterates the fact that it is only the second match of the Premier League season, but does feel bad for the players and the club. However, Guardiola looks determined to analyse the areas that need improvement and work hard in that direction.

"Of course it's hard, but still it's the second game of the P. We have to try to see what we can do to avoid it next time. This is my job. I feel bad for the guys and for the club, but we have to analyse and improve what to do in these situations."

Now, Manchester City will turn their attention towards Burnley as the two sides are set to meet in the fourth round tie of Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

