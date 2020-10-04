SI.com
“We need to settle a few things" - Pep Guardiola reacts to Man City’s Premier League campaign so far

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City had to settle for just one point after their match against Marcelo Bielsa-led Leeds United on Saturday evening. Pep Guardiola was at his usual best when it came to defending his players, as the City manager only chose to address the positive aspects of the game.

Following the full-time whistle, Pep Guardiola said that the match was good and its result was fair. The Catalan coach felt that his squad showed 'incredible desire', despite the fact that they had no pre-season in addition to missing some of the key players through injuries and positive Covid-19 tests. Guardiola also praised Leeds for their performance.

The City boss said, "It was good; both teams attack, it was a good game and a fair result! Without pre-season and a lot of players out, they showed incredible desire. We could not win, but we move on." Pep Guardiola continued, "I thought it was entertaining, both teams tried to win. We had good moments in the first period and could've scored more. They [Leeds] are a fantastic team. They destroyed the Championship and have done well in Premier League so far."

fbl-eng-pr-leeds-man-city

Manchester City could be eight points behind Everton and Liverpool if both the teams win their respective matches tomorrow. When asked about the huge point difference merely three weeks into the season, the Catalan manager responded by saying that he is not thinking about the title race right now.

"I'm not thinking after three games about 'are we going to win the Premier League?' I'm satisfied with what they have done so far. We need to settle a few things, we're still a little away from our best. I know how tough this league is. Our opponents don't drop much."

leeds-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league

During the post-match press-conference, Pep Guardiola was also asked to comment on individual errors - mainly following Ederson's mistake that ultimately led to Leeds' equaliser. However, Guardiola unsurprisingly refused to blame any player and insisted that making mistakes are an inevitable part of the game.

"I am proud because never in 12 years, I have said in a press conference that we lost because of one guy. [Mistakes are] part of the game. We were there until the end, and I am proud."

Most Manchester City players will now head towards their international duties while Pep Guardiola will look to script his team's comeback after the fortnight-long international break. The English side is also expecting that Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus will be back in action later this month. 

-----

