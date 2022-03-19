"We Play Every Game Like it’s The Last Game of Our Lives" - Pep Guardiola Gives Heated Response to Controversial FA Cup Question

Pep Guardiola has discussed his motivation towards the FA Cup and whether it is Manchester City's best chance of lifting silverware this season.

A recurring theme during Pep Guardiola’s reign at Manchester City has been his utmost seriousness towards every competition in question.

The Spanish manager has a tendency of continuing to pick his strongest XI's in the cup competitions, regardless of the threat posed by the opponent, to ensure his side put their best foot forward.

Speaking ahead of City’s upcoming FA Cup quarter-final against Southampton on Sunday evening, Pep Guardiola was quizzed about his motivation towards the competition.

“How do you ask me when these six years, we play every game like it’s the last game of our lives. I know how difficult it will be away at Southampton,” Guardiola said in his latest press conference.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej The Catalan tactician continued, “I’m sorry, I trust a lot, my team, my players. I know it looks like everything is gone but I trust a lot my players to arrive in every competition who we are. "Like at Southampton, Crystal Palace. I want to do it with these players, I wouldn’t change one single player for the next two months.”

IMAGO / Sportimage Guardiola’s drive for glory is nothing short of relentless, and it is a mentality which runs within his Manchester City side.



Additionally, the 51-year old also had his say on whether winning the FA Cup was the Blues' best chance of winning a trophy this season.

“In the Premier League, we are winning. Right now, the destiny is in our hands. We are closer for games in the FA Cup, I don’t count the competitions. I know how difficult it will be at Southampton. Prepare to travel good, play well and enjoy."

With so much already on Manchester City’s plate at the moment, Guardiola’s approach of taking one game at a time is the ideal mindset needed for his side to achieve their lofty ambitions at the end of the season.

They will continue their charge for a potentially historic treble at St Mary's on Sunday.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube