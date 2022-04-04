Skip to main content

"We Play With 12 Tomorrow!" - Pep Guardiola's Hilarious Response to Being Asked About 'Overthinking' in the Champions League

Pep Guardiola has provided a hilarious reply in response to questions about whether he overthinks in big matches, as Manchester City prepares to welcome Atletico Madrid to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Manchester City are looking to reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the second successive season, with Real Madrid or Chelsea awaiting the winners of the quarter-final tie between the reigning Premier League and Spanish champions. 

Atletico Madrid travels to the Etihad Stadium on a six-match winning streak - their best run in four years - while the Sky Blues are preparing to enter a season-defining period - with matches against Atletico and Liverpool. 

City convincingly beat Sporting CP to set up a quarter-final tie against the Los Colchoneros, while the La Liga club narrowly overcame Manchester United with a 2-1 aggregate win last month. 

imago1010471213h (2)

Tuesday's first-leg is set to be incredibly tactical, with both Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone lauded for their managerial success throughout the world. 

Pep Cover Everton Away 1

However, in previous Champions League campaigns, Guardiola has come under intense scrutiny for his team selection and systems. 

imago1010475004h

Most recently in the last season's Champions League final against Chelsea, where the Catalan opted not to play a central defensive midfielder. 

Questions have also been asked in the past about his team selection against Liverpool, Spurs, and Lyon in the European competition - and Guardiola has joked that Tuesday's first-leg tie against Atletico would see some "incredible tactics."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking to the media on Monday, ahead of Tuesday night's quarter-final first-leg at the Etihad, the City manager sarcastically said, "In the Champions League always I overthink.

"New tactics, tomorrow you will see a new one. I overthink a lot, that's why I have very good results in the CL. It would be boring if I always played the same way. If people think I play the same against Atletico and Liverpool, I don't like it."

Guardiola continued, "The movements are different, the players are all different with different personalities. That's why I overthink and create stupid tactics.

"Tonight I take inspiration and I'm going to do incredible tactics tomorrow. We play with 12 tomorrow!" 

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011063867h
News

"I'm Not Going to Talk One Second About This Stupid Debate." - Pep Guardiola Gives Fiery Response to Questions on Diego Simeone

By Harry Siddall10 minutes ago
Pep and Bernardo Anfield Cover
News

"Pep As Well" - Bernardo Silva Highlights Why Manchester City 'Really Want' to Win Champions League Ahead of Atletico Madrid Clash

By Vayam Lahoti14 minutes ago
City players cover 4
News

Burnley Defender Sends Manchester City Warning to Atletico Madrid Ahead of Champions League Quarter-Final Tie

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
KDB vs United Home 3
News

Kevin De Bruyne Secures Second Manchester City Award of the Season Following Stellar March

By Freddie Pye2 hours ago
imago1011019986h
News

Manchester City's Potential Signing of Erling Haaland Could Impact Phil Foden's Contract Talks

By Nathan Allen2 hours ago
imago1011012163h
News

Pep Guardiola Criticises Turf Moor Grass Despite Manchester City Victory

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1010998664h
News

Ilkay Gundogan Breaks Down Pep Guardiola's Tactical Plan for Burnley Win

By Harry Winters3 hours ago
imago1011061223h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City and Liverpool Target Set to Sign New Long-Term Contract at Barcelona

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago