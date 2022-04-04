"We Play With 12 Tomorrow!" - Pep Guardiola's Hilarious Response to Being Asked About 'Overthinking' in the Champions League

Pep Guardiola has provided a hilarious reply in response to questions about whether he overthinks in big matches, as Manchester City prepares to welcome Atletico Madrid to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Manchester City are looking to reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the second successive season, with Real Madrid or Chelsea awaiting the winners of the quarter-final tie between the reigning Premier League and Spanish champions.

Atletico Madrid travels to the Etihad Stadium on a six-match winning streak - their best run in four years - while the Sky Blues are preparing to enter a season-defining period - with matches against Atletico and Liverpool.

City convincingly beat Sporting CP to set up a quarter-final tie against the Los Colchoneros, while the La Liga club narrowly overcame Manchester United with a 2-1 aggregate win last month.

IMAGO / PA Images Tuesday's first-leg is set to be incredibly tactical, with both Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone lauded for their managerial success throughout the world. IMAGO / PA Images However, in previous Champions League campaigns, Guardiola has come under intense scrutiny for his team selection and systems. IMAGO / PA Images Most recently in the last season's Champions League final against Chelsea, where the Catalan opted not to play a central defensive midfielder.



Questions have also been asked in the past about his team selection against Liverpool, Spurs, and Lyon in the European competition - and Guardiola has joked that Tuesday's first-leg tie against Atletico would see some "incredible tactics."

Speaking to the media on Monday, ahead of Tuesday night's quarter-final first-leg at the Etihad, the City manager sarcastically said, "In the Champions League always I overthink.

"New tactics, tomorrow you will see a new one. I overthink a lot, that's why I have very good results in the CL. It would be boring if I always played the same way. If people think I play the same against Atletico and Liverpool, I don't like it."

Guardiola continued, "The movements are different, the players are all different with different personalities. That's why I overthink and create stupid tactics.

"Tonight I take inspiration and I'm going to do incredible tactics tomorrow. We play with 12 tomorrow!"

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube