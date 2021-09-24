"We Played A Great Final" - Pep Guardiola Reflects on Champions League Final Defeat Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Pep Guardiola claims that he and Thomas Tuchel have not truly faced off in a meaningful Premier League match against each other yet, while speaking ahead of the upcoming top-flight clash between the two sides.

The Champions will start a gruelling week of fixtures on Saturday afternoon as they fight to maintain a place in the Premier League title race.

First up is Chelsea, who have appeared to have had Manchester City's number in recent matches, beating them in three straight games across three separate competitions - including the Champions League final.

As a result of such a poor record in recent games against the West London side, eyebrows have been raised at Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's ability to beat Pep Guardiola in one-off games.

However, according to Pep Guardiola, that did not change how the Manchester City squad prepared for the match at Stamford Bridge this week.

"We prepare for the game like we prepared for Southampton before and the previous games - try to read what they are and what we have done in recent games against Chelsea. Every game is a new challenge to improve and learn and be better," Pep Guardiola said in his Friday press conference ahead of the trip to London.

The Manchester City boss was quick to point out that he and Thomas Tuchel have also yet to come head to head in the Premier League with full strength squads.

"A final is completely different, the FA Cup was a final, in the Premier League it was already done. The Champions League was a massive game. We try to learn, it's one more game for the Premier League."

He continued, "Prepare the game from the points we have and improve what we have to be better. The mindset will be the same against PSG and Liverpool."

Of course, Pep Guardiola was asked to rehash a few of the reasons why Manchester City could not get past Thomas Tuchel's side in last season's Champions League final in Porto.

"We play a great side. We lost but played great final," Guardiola said. "We missed a bit to emphasise the last part of the game, lost the goal in the transitions."

"They structure defensively so good, the physicality, defence, they control many departments. It's a Champions League final against an exceptional team. I have a feeling we are going to play with a lot of courage with personality."

Pep Guardiola and his squad will have their chance at revenge on Saturday afternoon, as they look to snap Chelsea's unbeaten run in Premier League play so far this season.

