“We played one of the best games I have seen” - Man City striker looks back on February's clash against Real Madrid

The date is February 26th; under the lights at the Bernabeu, Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus has just produced - in the eyes of many - the most important performance of his Manchester City career to date. Fast forward six months, and finally, the return leg is upon us.

On that night, Jesus’ role was crucial to City’s coming-of-age result in Europe, not just for his attacking threat, but with the added defensive solidity he provided on the left-hand side.

However, Jesus himself downplayed his importance in the victory, and expressed his delight in how the team grew into the game:

“I don’t think it was my best performance. It was a top game. I scored and helped the team and that’s why people say that. They played so good… We suffered in the first 20 minutes and after we played well. We started to play our football, came back and could have scored three. We played so good with the ball, but without we played one of the best games I have seen since I came here.”

Despite Gabriel Jesus’ scintillating performance, the match-winner on the night was Kevin De Bruyne, who cooly converted a late penalty to give City a vital second away goal.

“Every game he can make three or four assists… this season we miss a lot of goals, if not Kevin would have 30 assists… He has so much quality and he always looks to the strikers. It is so good playing with him!”

The young Brazilian star previewed the struggles City may face in Friday’s game, insisting that: “Real Madrid have a lot of top players… it is going to be so difficult. Anything can happen. At home we can control the game, but we have to know they can beat us.”

With the absence of Sergio Agüero from selection through a late season injury, Guardiola will have to rely on another top draw European performance from his number 9 to book City a place at the Quarter Finals in Lisbon.

