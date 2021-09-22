"We Shouldn't Expect to See Him Play Much" - Brazil Legend Makes Prediction of Man City Starlet Following Premier League Switch

Legendary Brazilian striker Rivaldo has revealed his thoughts on Kayky's move to Manchester City, with plenty of expectation and hype surrounding the teenage prospect.

Towards the end of the 2021 summer window, Manchester City officially acquired 18-year-old Brazilian winger Kayky – a player regarded as one of South America's most exciting young talents.

Owing to his immense dribbling ability, Kayky has often been compared by onlookers to PSG star Neymar, and the Brazilian unsurprisingly courted interest from numerous clubs before joining the Sky Blues.

As Kayky is highly-rated in his homeland, it is understandable that the youngster has caught the eye of some of the legends of Brazilian football, and one particular icon has now had his say on the player's move to the Premier League champions.

As per the latest exclusive column with Betfair, who Brazilian icon Rivaldo works for as a brand ambassador, the former Barcelona star has commented on Kayky’s move to Manchester City as well as what fans of the club can expect from the youngster,

The World Cup winner explained, “Young Brazilian winger Kayky, who has just joined Man City, has been praised highly in the Brazilian press. He can become a very good player in the future but moving to English football at just 18 will force him to go through an adaptation process and we shouldn't expect to see him play much for the first team yet.”

He added, “Gabriel Jesus's presence could help the youngster and I'm confident that in a year or two he will become an important player in Pep Guardiola's team, contributing goals and assists.”

Rivaldo’s comments on Kayky’s move are in line with the general understanding that it will be some time until the youngster features heavily for Guardiola’s senior side, however owing to the player's evident ability, it may be very much worth the wait.

Whilst Kayky is unlikely to feature regularly for the Sky Blues this term, the Brazilian could feasibly feature in domestic cup competitions, and consequently, Manchester City supporters may be able to witness the youngster in action at some point this season.

