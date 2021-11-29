Skip to main content
    November 29, 2021
    "We Simply Have Friends At Man City" - Barcelona Chief Breaks Silence on Manchester Trip Amid Ferran Torres Transfer Links

    Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste has issued a defiant statement, following reports that senior Barcelona officials visited Manchester City offices last week.
    The financially stricken La Liga club, who have close links to Manchester City, have been linked with signing a number of the Blues' players in recent weeks - namely Raheem Sterling and Ferran Torres. 

    It was reported on Friday evening that senior officials from the Spanish club had travelled to Manchester for talks at City's offices - or as the club have put it, 'business meetings' in the UK. 

    Sique Rodríguez of Què T'hi Jugues claimed that the Catalan club's Director of Football, Mateu Alemany had travelled to the United Kingdom to enquire about a Manchester City player. 

    However, Barcelona's vice president, Rafa Yuste has dismissed these claims, saying that the Blaugrana's officials were at the Manchester City offices for a "courtesy visit." 

    Rafa Yuste said, "We simply have friends at Manchester City and we made a courtesy visit, working very discreetly, little by little."

    "Out of respect for the clubs, we shouldn't give expectations (surrounding Ferran Torres) about something that can be positive or negative."

    Following the visit, which many had suspected to be about Raheem Sterling - who has been heavily linked with a possible move to Spain, it emerged that another Blues forward was wanted by the La Liga side. 

    Despite Yuste's statement, there have been numerous reports suggesting that Barcelona are interested in bringing Ferran Torres back to La Liga, after the 21 year-old signed for Manchester City from Valencia in 2020. 

    Torres, who has made just 31 starts since signing for €23 million, is reportedly "keen" on moving to the Spanish heavyweights, according to Sam Lee of The Athletic

    Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail reported that Manchester City will want "around double" the fee they paid for the Spaniard, while Jose Alvarez claimed that the Premier League Champions are asking for €75 million. 

