"We Spoke About that, About How He Has to Live" - Pep Guardiola Opens Up on Jack Grealish's Start to Life at Man City

Pep Guardiola believes he has not yet found the best position for his record summer signing, Jack Grealish.

Since signing for City in August for a record fee of £100 million, Grealish has had an up and down time fitting into his new role for the defending Premier League champions.

The former Aston Villa star came flying out of the blocks, starting Manchester City's first five Premier League games - and while many of the club's signings take time to bed into life in Pep Guardiola's team, Grealish appears to have settled quickly.

Speaking in a press conference this week ahead of Manchester City's Champions League match with Club Brugge, Pep Guardiola opened up about Jack Grealish's first few months at the Etihad.

"We spoke about that, about [how] he has to live when he's not here with eating, resting, sleeping, living 24 hours just for his profession. He has been excellent so far. Except Burnley last game he played every game, at a good level. I'm sure he will improve," Guardiola said.

Conversation around the 26-year-old's role in the team has been debated, with many believing he would play in an attacking midfield position.

However, the England international has mostly featured on the left wing for Guardiola.

"I have to find his best position, the games he played, he played well." Guardiola stated. "If he's focussed on what we have to do in the game, on and off the pitch, he's strong, his weight and body fat is perfect."

Guardiola continued, "I think his mentality is the right position, hopefully we can help him. It's the first time he plays every three days, it's different when you play every three days just incase, but we play 11 months every three days. It's a good challenge for him."

With Ferran Torres, and possibly Gabriel Jesus both out for the match against Club Brugge on Tuesday, it is likely Grealish will be put back into the starting line-up after missing out against Burnley at the weekend.

