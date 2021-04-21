"We spoke all together, the players spoke together" - Pep Guardiola reaffirms Man City focus on Villa clash despite Super League drama

Despite all of the drama surrounding the rapidly changing Super League story over the course of the last 72 hours, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reaffirmed that he and his players made an agreement to focus on their crucial midweek match against Aston Villa.

It is worth mentioning that these quotes from the Manchester City boss came before the club announced their withdrawal from the proposed breakaway Super League, as the Catalan spoke during a press conference early on Tuesday afternoon.

“My thoughts in the last hours was a little bit more in this subject [the proposed Super League], like all the people in world football - but at the same time I have to work on Aston Villa,” said Guardiola.

He continued, “It’s absolutely a final for us, then a final against Tottenham and after the Champions League.”

Manchester City will be put through the fixture list ringer over the coming weeks, jumping from crucial match to crucial match, nearly every 72 hours. However, Pep Guardiola claims the players are focused and ready for the task at hand.

“We spoke altogether – the players spoke together. We have ahead of us six weeks and we play for all the season and for sure we are not going to be distracted when we are there.”

“I am pretty sure the players will be ready like they have been,” he said.

