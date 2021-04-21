NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

"We spoke all together, the players spoke together" - Pep Guardiola reaffirms Man City focus on Villa clash despite Super League drama

Despite all of the drama surrounding the rapidly changing Super League story over the course of the last 72 hours, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reaffirmed that he and his players made an agreement to focus on their crucial midweek match against Aston Villa.
Author:
Publish date:

Despite all of the drama surrounding the rapidly changing Super League story over the course of the last 72 hours, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reaffirmed that he and his players made an agreement to focus on their crucial midweek match against Aston Villa.

It is worth mentioning that these quotes from the Manchester City boss came before the club announced their withdrawal from the proposed breakaway Super League, as the Catalan spoke during a press conference early on Tuesday afternoon.

“My thoughts in the last hours was a little bit more in this subject [the proposed Super League], like all the people in world football - but at the same time I have to work on Aston Villa,” said Guardiola.

READ MORE: How Man City players reacted to Super League exit

READ MORE: UEFA president shows 'delight' at Man City decision

He continued, “It’s absolutely a final for us, then a final against Tottenham and after the Champions League.”

Manchester City will be put through the fixture list ringer over the coming weeks, jumping from crucial match to crucial match, nearly every 72 hours. However, Pep Guardiola claims the players are focused and ready for the task at hand.

“We spoke altogether – the players spoke together. We have ahead of us six weeks and we play for all the season and for sure we are not going to be distracted when we are there.”

READ MORE: Man City release Super League statement

READ MORE: Kevin de Bruyne provides statement on Super League proposal

I am pretty sure the players will be ready like they have been,” he said.

You can read all of Guardiola's comments here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

1002119825
News

"We spoke all together, the players spoke together" - Pep Guardiola reaffirms Man City focus on Villa clash despite Super League drama

sipa_32660549
News

"It's a business, of course..." - Pep Guardiola hits out at changes to football

sipa_32878815
News

Man City owners looking to agree 'co-operation project' with major Brazilian club

40398697
News

Manchester City sell-out Wembley ticket allocation

1000381320
Match Coverage

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Where To Watch, Team News, Referees - Everything You Need To Know

1002058462
Match Coverage

Nathan Aké partnering John Stones, Raheem Sterling to start! - Predicted Team: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (PL)

EzfCi9iWEAAwvmX
News

Leaked: Man City 2021/2022 home kit featuring Sergio Aguero tribute

sipa_28853660
Transfer Rumours

Contrasting reports over future of Man City star - claims of 'family and friends being informed' of choice