    • November 12, 2021
    "We Stopped Training After 10 Minutes or So" - Kevin De Bruyne Reveals How Man City Prepared to Face Man United

    Kevin De Bruyne has made a surprising admission about Manchester City's preparations ahead of last weekend's Manchester derby.
    Manchester City's Belgian maestro De Bruyne was brutally honest when discussing the lead-up to the most recent Manchester derby.

    The game - which ended 2-0 to City at Old Trafford - saw Pep Guardiola's side dominate possession throughout and concede only one shot on target against a United side that deployed an unfamiliar formation and looked tactically lost throughout. 

    And De Bruyne's comments could shed some light on why the game was so one-sided.

    "The day before a game, we usually train tactically, based on how the opponent play," said the current PFA Player of the Year.

    This is nothing new to people who have followed Pep Guardiola's career. 

    The Catalan manager is famous for spending hours in his office analysing videos of the next opposition to try and pick out strengths and weaknesses that might give his side the edge.

    But according to De Bruyne, "Before United, Pep said: 'We don't know how they are going to play. We shall see'. And we stopped training after 10 minutes or so".

    "Often Pep knows how the opponent is going to play. This time he didn't know, so he didn't know what to do. 

    "We have done what we always do, but he didn't know beforehand if they would play with 5 at the back. With four. A diamond in the middle. With 3 upfront."

    In the game, United set up in a 5-3-2 formation, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood the strike partnership. 

    This is a departure from the system they've used for most of the season, but it wasn't the first time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side opted to use a back three.

    The additional defender ended up costing United in ironic fashion- Eric Bailly, the Ivorian who came into the side as the prime beneficiary of the change to a back three, scored an early own goal to put City in control. 

    "We Stopped Training After 10 Minutes or So" - Kevin De Bruyne Reveals How Man City Prepared to Face Man United

