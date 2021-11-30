"We Talk Very Often!" - Bundesliga Midfielder Reveals Close Relationship With Man City Star

One of German football's most promising youngsters has spoken glowingly of his relationship with a Manchester City star, during a recent interview.

Mehmet Aydin (19) only made his Bundesliga debut for Schalke back in April, but he has been a regular down the right for the club since their relegation.

Typically a midfielder, the youngster has also been used in more defensive positions for the club this season.

Now, he has spoken about his close relationship with Germany and Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who has certainly been in Aydin's position before during the early stages of his own career.

If there is one man in modern football who knows all about how to go from low in the German football pyramid to a decorated career and regular international caps, it is 31-year-old Gundogan - who became the first signing Pep Guardiola made when he arrived at Manchester City in the summer of 2016.

In fact, Ilkay Gundogan also spent some time in Schalke's youth system, although he was a decade younger then than Aydin is now, while both players are also of Turkish descent.

So it is perhaps not too surprising that the pair would develop a close bond, as Aydin revealed to MV Online.

“Ilkay Gündogan is like a big brother to me," said the teenager.

"We talk very often. When I play a good game, he praises me. If I play a bad game, I can ask him for tips.”

Aydin continued, “He is the captain of Manchester City at the moment, you can learn a lot there.”

Ilkay Gundogan is currently vice-captain at Manchester City, but is often seen wearing the armband as first-choice Fernandinho spends increasingly more time on the bench.

It is not hard to see how his experience as a midfielder, who worked his way up the Bundesliga pyramid to eventually play for some of the best teams in the world, would be valuable for Aydin - who will surely be hoping to emulate Gundogan's success.

There has certainly been plenty to want to emulate from Ilkay Gundogan this season alone - with Manchester City's number eight being crucial for his side and recently scoring in a 2-1 win over West Ham.

