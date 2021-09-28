"We Think, 'We Beat Them'" - Riyad Mahrez Provides Insight Into Mood Within Man City Camp Ahead of PSG Clash

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has reaffirmed that Pep Guardiola's squad will not be thinking about last season's Champions League semi-final triumph, when they face off with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

City faced off against PSG at the semi-final stage of the Champions League last season, winning 4-1 on aggregate in convincing fashion.

Yet, a clash with the Parisians is a different prospect than last season, as the French side added plenty more quality to their squad, including both La Liga legends Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos.

The Ligue 1 outfit will certainly be looking for revenge, after Pep Guardiola's men ended their Champions League hopes in the previous campaign. However, Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez believes that the squad will not be thinking about last season's triumph, and will simply be focused on the task at hand.

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for major pay rise in fresh Man City contract agreement

READ MORE: Gabriel Jesus provides insight into Man City position change

"It's a different match, the same more or less the teams," Riyad Mahrez told the media during a press conference this week, ahead of Manchester City's trip to Paris on Tuesday night.

The Algerian international continued, "A different match, last season was a semi-final, no fans. You take it differently. Today is five months later, the beginning of the season."

"We're not thinking we'll beat them again. We think we beat them but it was tight, it'll be another tight game. We have to be focussed, strong, play with personality. We'll see how the game will finish. We're not thinking because we won last season we'll win this year."

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals pride at breaking long-standing City record

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

With PSG drawing their first match in Group A play against group underdogs Club Brugges, Manchester City will head to the Parc Des Princes motivated to take a stranglehold on the group.

Interestingly, City suppoters could see a heavily rotated team from Pep Guardiola, as the Etihad club travel to Anfield this weekend for a Premier League tussle with title rivals Liverpool.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra