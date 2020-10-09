SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

"We want him to stay!" - Man City official provides significant update on Pep Guardiola's future

harryasiddall

Manchester City COO Omar Berrada has admitted the club 'wants' manager Pep Guardiola to stay at the club after his current contract expires at the end of this season.

Speaking exclusively to David Ornstein and the Athletic, Berrada was quizzed on the club's stance regarding the managerial position beyond the current campaign. Speaking on Pep Guardiola's immediate future, Omar Berrada is quoted as stating:

“Pep is the best manager in the world and we want him to stay. We will have a conversation with him at the right time and hope he does extend his stay - his contribution has been enormous and will be long-lasting.” 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Some recent reports have suggested Guardiola may decide himself whether to continue in Manchester. This was largely dependent on whether the current group of players react to his new idea's and tactics positively. Berrada however, has stated that these decisions will not be rushed: 

“Those conversations will happen at the right time but our position is very clear: we want him to stay. If there was a sense that we would need to start planning for succession, then we will do so. But our priority is doing what we can and speaking to him to make sure he feels comfortable and that all the circumstances are right for him to continue.”

pep

Much has been made in recent weeks and months of Manchester City's next managerial pursuit and who could potentially replace Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, with the likes of Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa and RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann being touted as potential options.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Has City's transfer window been good? Part II - A Week in the City

Last time we talked about the ins and the outs of Manchester City's transfer window, although transfer windows are seldom that simple. For every done deal there's a near miss. For every successful sale, there's a squad player who we can't find a buyer for.

Joe Butterfield

“Had it become a real possibility, we would’ve considered it." - Man City official admits interest in Barcelona star

Manchester City COO Omar Berrada has admitted in a recent interview with the Athletic that they would've considered signing Barcelona star Lionel Messi 'has it become a real possibility'.

harryasiddall

Man City star edges towards new five-year contract with the club - potential to retire at Premier League side

Manchester City are making strong progress with Kevin De Bruyne over signing a five-year contract, as per the latest reports from England.

Adam Booker

Has City's transfer window been good? Part I - A Week in the City

Joe Butterfield looks back at 72 days of negotiations, signatures and, for some, disappointment, as Manchester City looked to strengthen their side ahead of a campaign that would see them up against the usual foes in England and Europe's premier competitions.

Joe Butterfield

Manchester City scouted young Norwegian star - plan revealed for forward prior to Serie A switch

Speaking on the ‘Here We Go’ podcast, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester City were scouting and showed interest in winger Jens Petter Hauge (20), prior to his move to AC Milan this summer.

Adam Booker

Man City, Liverpool and Man United interested in Bundesliga centre-back who has a €40 million release clause

Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United have been named as the 'interested clubs' of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, who has a €40 million release clause.

harryasiddall

“Look how he has progressed. It’s certainly something I’m looking at." - England debutant hails Man City's star as an inspiration

Raheem Sterling has been on a very public goal scoring tirade during most of his time under Pep Guardiola, scoring 55 league goals in the past three seasons. And England debutant Harvey Barnes has certainly took note of his qualities.

Adam Booker

"I don’t really have conversations with City or Guardiola." - Former player discusses a possible move back to the club

Former Manchester City midfielder Douglas Luiz was quizzed on if a potential move back to the club is on the cards in the future.

harryasiddall

Man City and PSG interested in former Arsenal midfielder valued at €50M

Man City and PSG were interested in AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer (22), but both clubs decided against meeting the player's €50M release clause.

markgough96

Man City defender 'did not understand' club's refusal to sell him on deadline day to Barcelona

Man City's wantaway defender Eric Garcia is said to be unhappy with the club's decision to not sell him to FC Barcelona on transfer deadline day.

Adam Booker

by

azamul