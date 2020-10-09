"We want him to stay!" - Man City official provides significant update on Pep Guardiola's future

Manchester City COO Omar Berrada has admitted the club 'wants' manager Pep Guardiola to stay at the club after his current contract expires at the end of this season.

Speaking exclusively to David Ornstein and the Athletic, Berrada was quizzed on the club's stance regarding the managerial position beyond the current campaign. Speaking on Pep Guardiola's immediate future, Omar Berrada is quoted as stating:

“Pep is the best manager in the world and we want him to stay. We will have a conversation with him at the right time and hope he does extend his stay - his contribution has been enormous and will be long-lasting.”



(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Some recent reports have suggested Guardiola may decide himself whether to continue in Manchester. This was largely dependent on whether the current group of players react to his new idea's and tactics positively. Berrada however, has stated that these decisions will not be rushed:

“Those conversations will happen at the right time but our position is very clear: we want him to stay. If there was a sense that we would need to start planning for succession, then we will do so. But our priority is doing what we can and speaking to him to make sure he feels comfortable and that all the circumstances are right for him to continue.”

Much has been made in recent weeks and months of Manchester City's next managerial pursuit and who could potentially replace Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, with the likes of Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa and RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann being touted as potential options.

