"We Want to Give Everything For Them!" - Oleksandr Zinchenko Sends Out Man City Rallying Call Ahead of Title Decider

Oleksandr Zinchenko has said he and his Manchester City teammates will 'give everything' to win the Premier League title next weekend.

Manchester City took a small but significant step towards the Premier League title by coming back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with West Ham United on Sunday.

Jarrod Bowen's quickfire first-half brace stunned the league leaders, but a goal from Jack Grealish and an own-goal by Vladimir Coufal in the second-half levelled the scores.

Riyad Mahrez had the chance to earn City all three points when Gabriel Jesus was fouled inside the area, but his effort was well saved.

Speaking post-match, Oleksandr Zinchenko was discussing next Sunday, where City needs three points against Aston Villa to secure a fourth domestic title in five seasons.

“We need to be focused 100 percent. All of our fans are going to push us, all 90 minutes for the last 90 minutes of the season," the Ukrainian said.

"We want to give everything for them. There is nothing easy in life. Everything is in our hands, we need to be focused on our game and show our performance. That is it.”

When pushed to answer what it will take for the players to settle down in a game of that magnitude, the 25-year-old maintained that they are just focussed on playing their natural game in front of the Etihad faithful.

He said, “We are just thinking about our performance. We have enough time to recover and prepare ourselves so we are going to prepare as best as we can. Everything is in our hands and in front of our fans it is a pleasure to play these types of games.”

Reflecting a bit more on the performance against the Hammers, Zinchenko says the team will leave the London Stadium with 'mixed emotions'.

“It is a bit mixed emotions. We didn’t get the result that we wanted today but the way we showed our heart in the second half to come back from our situation is very important for us," he continued.

"Everything is in our hands. That is why we love football. We were 2-0 down, we didn’t put in the best performance in the first half. The most important thing is that we didn’t give up. We showed our personality and we were pushing each other.”

