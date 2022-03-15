"We Wanted the Six-Point Advantage Over Liverpool" Bernardo Silva Reflects on Disappointing Crystal Palace Stalemate

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva praised his teammates' showing at Selhurst Park on Monday, despite the Blues dropping two crucial points in the Premier League title race.

Manchester City's quest for a second consecutive Premier League title hit a minor roadblock on Monday evening as they were held to a 0-0 draw by a stubborn Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park.

City knocked on the door for the majority of the much, but their luck evaded them in front of goal and the Etihad outfit dropped two crucial points.

However, Bernardo Silva praised his teammates' performance after the match and pointed out that there is plenty of football still to be played in the league campaign as they look to fend off the challenge from second-placed Liverpool.

In his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Silva said: “A tough game. We actually played well and controlled the game, apart from one or two times we lost possession and they counter-attacked - they didn’t create much. IMAGO / Sportimage “We were actually good, but unfortunately we couldn’t score. A very frustrating game.It is always better to win than to draw. We wanted to win. IMAGO / Sportimage “We wanted the six point advantage over Liverpool, they play Arsenal, we go to rest to play Southampton in the FA Cup. 9 games to go. We’re going to be there - we’re going to fight as usual for the title."

While City now shift their focus to an FA Cup quarter-final showdown with Southampton on Sunday, Silva and his teammates will have one eye down the road to April 10 as Liverpool visit the Etihad Stadium for a what has all the makings of a titanic showdown in the race for the Premier League title.

