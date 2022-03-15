Skip to main content

"We Wanted the Six-Point Advantage Over Liverpool" Bernardo Silva Reflects on Disappointing Crystal Palace Stalemate

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva praised his teammates' showing at Selhurst Park on Monday, despite the Blues dropping two crucial points in the Premier League title race.

Manchester City's quest for a second consecutive Premier League title hit a minor roadblock on Monday evening as they were held to a 0-0 draw by a stubborn Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park.

City knocked on the door for the majority of the much, but their luck evaded them in front of goal and the Etihad outfit dropped two crucial points. 

However, Bernardo Silva praised his teammates' performance after the match and pointed out that there is plenty of football still to be played in the league campaign as they look to fend off the challenge from second-placed Liverpool. 

imago1010616460h

In his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Silva said: “A tough game. We actually played well and controlled the game, apart from one or two times we lost possession and they counter-attacked - they didn’t create much.

Pep vs Palace Away

“We were actually good, but unfortunately we couldn’t score. A very frustrating game.It is always better to win than to draw. We wanted to win.

KDB vs Palace Away 1

“We wanted the six point advantage over Liverpool, they play Arsenal, we go to rest to play Southampton in the FA Cup. 9 games to go. We’re going to be there - we’re going to fight as usual for the title."

While City now shift their focus to an FA Cup quarter-final showdown with Southampton on Sunday, Silva and his teammates will have one eye down the road to April 10 as Liverpool visit the Etihad Stadium for a what has all the makings of a titanic showdown in the race for the Premier League title.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1010615875h
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Honest Thoughts on Premier League Title Race After Crystal Palace Draw

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
imago1010616460h
News

Bernardo Silva Sends Warning to Liverpool in Premier League Title Race After Crystal Palace Draw

By Harry Winters9 hours ago
Pep vs Palace Away
News

Pep Guardiola Believes Manchester City 'Played Really Good' Despite Goalless Draw Against Crystal Palace

By Adam Booker9 hours ago
Mahrez vs palace Away
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

By Edward Burnett10 hours ago
imago1010413398h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line-Ups: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By Harry Siddall13 hours ago
Vieira vs City Away
News

Patrick Vieira Sends Warning to Manchester City Over Crystal Palace Capabilities Ahead of Monday Night Showdown

By Louis Writtle16 hours ago
imago0034559382h
News

Ilkay Gundogan Bracing for Premier League Title Race to Go All the Way Amid Liverpool Pressure

By Edward Burnett16 hours ago
imago1009804594h
News

Premier League Clubs Set to Vote on Major Rule Change Mooted by Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp

By Harry Siddall17 hours ago