Skip to main content

"We Were Already Champions!" - Pep Guardiola Offers Brutal Excuse for Man City Defeats to Manchester United in Recent Seasons

Pep Guardiola offered a brutal excuse as to why Manchester City had a relatively poor record at home against Manchester United in recent seasons, speaking after the 4-1 demolition of their rivals on Sunday.

As has been the norm for Manchester City throughout the Pep Guardiola era, the Etihad outfit turned up when it mattered most against their cross-town rivals Manchester United.

Braces from both Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne pushed the Blues into an unassailable 4-1 win over the Old Trafford club on Sunday evening, seeing Manchester City extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points.

While the two Clubs have been on opposite trajectory's in recent years, Manchester United have managed to put up a good record at the Etihad Stadium.

In fact, Sunday's impressive 4-1 victory for Manchester City marked only the second time under Pep Guardiola that they were able to inflict defeat on Manchester United at home.

imago1010411175h
City Players Cover 7

Speaking after the match, the Manchester City boss offered a perfect excuse as to why he believes his side may have dropped unlikely points against their neighbours in past match-ups.

Read More

"The truth is that in the last years when we lost against them, we were already (Premier League) champions," Pep Guardiola said. 

The Manchester City manager continued by pointing out that his team showed up when they needed to, as he explained, "Today we play for if we don't win, we have to win all the games to be champion."

The home triumph was a crucial one, as Liverpool can close the gap on Manchester City to just three points with their game in hand over the Blues.

To compound that, Jurgen Klopp's side will visit the Etihad Stadium on April 10th in a Premier League showdown that could effectively decide who will end the season as league champions. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1010411175h
News

"We Were Already Champions!" - Pep Guardiola Offers Brutal Excuse for Man City Defeats to Manchester United in Recent Seasons

By Adam Bookerjust now
imago1010409078h
News

Manchester City Issue Statement After Medical Emergency Forced Stoppage in Play During Manchester United Clash

By Harry Winters8 hours ago
Mahrez vs Utd Home
News

Riyad Mahrez Reveals Successful Plan to Defeat David De Gea During City's Manchester United Demolition

By Srinivas Sadhanand9 hours ago
imago1010413398h
News

Pep Guardiola Name-Checks Seven Manchester City Stars Among Huge Praise Following Manchester United Demolition

By Srinivas Sadhanand10 hours ago
KDB vs Utd 1
News

Kevin De Bruyne Explains the Impact of Liverpool on Manchester City's Relentless Title Pursuit

By Srinivas Sadhanand10 hours ago
KDB vs Utd 2
News

Kevin De Bruyne Raves About Man City Performance After Five-Star Display in Man United Thumping

By Adam Booker11 hours ago
KDB vs United Home 2
News

Pep Guardiola Hints At Potential Kevin De Bruyne Injury Concern After Brace in Man United Victory

By Adam Booker11 hours ago
City Players Cover 7
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United (Premier League)

By Nathan Allen12 hours ago