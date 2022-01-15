Skip to main content

"We Were Running A Little Bit Behind" - Kevin De Bruyne Outlines Reasons Behind Man City's Outstanding Premier League Run

Kevin De Bruyne discussed the reasons behind Manchester City's incredible recent form ahead of his side's heavyweight clash against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s men are seemingly making the race for the coveted Premier League crown a cakewalk, having put together a splendid eleven-game winning streak ahead of their league meeting with Chelsea.

Despite tasting defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on the first day of the campaign and failing in their pursuit to sign an established striker last summer, things have been rosy on the Manchester City front.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Sky Blues’ clash against second-placed Chelsea, Kevin De Bruyne revealed the reasons behind his side’s recent flawless form, .

Most of the years lately, we have come back a little bit delayed because of the Champions League, the COVID-19 issue and this year after the Euros, there were a lot of people missing," said the Belgian, as quoted by the official club website

De Bruyne, who has been in fine form recently after battling a series of difficult injuries over the past year, added: “I think in the beginning of the year, we were running a little bit behind where we need to be.

Read More

Coming back from the November international break is a moment where you come into your rhythm a little bit with the team and you don’t have to move all of the time to national teams.

“It is maybe a period that suits us as a team and maybe the amount of games helps us also because it evens it out. But there can be multiple reasons.

“After the international break we started to win the games and obviously the schedule in December there are a lot of games that follow each other.

“We managed to win them all, so we are in a good run and have a little bit of a gap, but we want to try and maintain that.”

Kevin De Bruyne’s assessment about Manchester City’s unrivalled consistency is spot on, and the fact that Pep Guardiola’s men turned things up a notch just when the fixtures started coming thing and fast is a true sign of eventual champions. 

