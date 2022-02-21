"We Were Who We Normally Were" - Pep Guardiola Defends Manchester City's Display in Tottenham Loss

Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City's loss to Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium was not down to an uncharacteristic display from his side, highlighting where it went wrong for the Premier League leaders on Saturday evening.

Fingers were pointed at Manchester City following their calamitous display against Tottenham as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat to Antonio Conte's side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

Pep Guardiola's men failed to halt the visitors' counter-attacking approach throughout the contest as the visitors wreaked havoc on the break at the home of the Premier League champions

However, the Manchester City manager believes that his side maintained their identity against Tottenham and mentioned where they struggled to cope with the north Londoners at the weekend.

“We performed well. We were who we normally are," Guardiola said in his post-match press conference, as quoted by the Manchester City's official website.

"I think we performed well, honestly. They (Tottenham) defended in the 18-yard box. It was so difficult, we had to go outside and they can run with the quality they had.

"Every time we played inside, we had to go outside and we crossed and for many actions were not there to score. The first one (goal from Tottenham) was the quality they had, the second was difficult to defend. The third was our mistake."

While the Catalan's assessment of how City performed may divide opinion, it is worth remembering that he has also admitted to paying more heed to his side's all-round performance than just the result in question.

Manchester City will be looking tp return to winning ways when they face Everton at Goodison Park this weekend, with Liverpool hot on the league leaders' trails with the title race tipped to go down to the wire.

