"We Weren't At Our Level" - Pep Guardiola Makes Honest Admission on Home Form in Title Race Verdict

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has stated that his side were not at their best when they dropped points at home against Southampton and Crystal Palace this season.

The Premier League champions have been in fine form on the road since August, having lost just once on their travels in the league this season - a narrow loss to Tottenham on the opening day of the campaign.

However, a couple of disappointing displays at the Etihad Stadium saw Pep Guardiola's side drop valuable points in games where they were deemed as favourites.

Five points dropped in home games against Southampton and Crystal Palace saw City slip down the league table whilst Chelsea and Liverpool pipped the holders with a consistent run of results.

Speaking ahead of his side's league tie with Everton on Sunday, Guardiola admitted that while there's still a long way to go in the race for the league title, City were not up to mark in their games at home against Palace and Southampton.

"In general, we've put in good performances, dropped some points at home, because we weren't at our level," said the Catalan boss.

City currently sit in second place in the pile, three points behind leaders Chelsea, with little margin for error in the title race. Guardiola added: "Every season looks more difficult, but we're still in the first quarter, many games ahead of us."

The 50-year-old also mentioned that City have been handed big boost with international break put to a pause until January, though City will miss Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne against Everton.

"Now until January, there's no international break - we're together. Hopefully we can get results, in the Champions League, and challenge for the title," added Guardiola.

Grealish has been ruled out to face Everton by Guardiola, while De Bruyne will remain in isolation for ten days after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday following his return from international duty.

It remains to be seen if Phil Foden is deemed fit to face the Toffees, after Guardiola mentioned that the 21-year-old is 'getting better' after taking a knock to his leg during his time with England.

