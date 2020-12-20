NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
"We will continue to struggle this season" - Pep Guardiola's honest assessment of Man City's performance

Manchester City were restricted to a single goal by Southampton FC as Pep Guardiola's attackers continued to struggle in front of the goal.
Manchester City's attacking woes continued as the forwards failed to convert several chances once again. Pep Guardiola believes that his team will continue to struggle this season until they start scoring more goals. 

Despite a 1-0 victory over Southampton FC, Guardiola was not satisfied with the performance and issued a warning for his forwards. The City boss is hopeful that his attacking line-up will find their form sooner than later. 

He encouraged the City players to capitalise on their momentum in front of the goal and make most of their chances. 

Here's what Guardiola had to say"I think we will continue to struggle this season if we don't break this situation to score goals. Maybe one day we unblock, and the players come back in better form, and we can do it.

Our position is to try and win games, to be up there as quickly as possible - as close to the top of Premier League as possible. But the reality is our momentum in front of goal is not good. We had chances to score more, and we couldn't do it."

Guardiola also commented on City challenging for the Premier League title and admitted that they are far from the top. He wants his players to focus on one game at a time. 

"We are away. Look at the table. It's a lot of points, they [Liverpool] still have momentum in goals, 0-7 at Crystal Palace away, they did so good against Tottenham in their last home game. No doubts about Liverpool. 

I said to the guys don't think about it, first we go to qualify for Europa League [fifth place] then Champions League and the situation will happen. Last season we came here and played incredibly well and lost. Today we played well but not like last season, and we won. Sometimes happens."

