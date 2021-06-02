"We will do what we need to do..." - Man City Chairman Reveals Transfer Negotiations During A Pandemic

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak believes that continuing to invest in the club through a pandemic stricken market will pay off in the long term for the club.

In speaking in his very candid end of season interview, the chairman pointed out that keeping up the club’s investment into the squad throughout the Coronavirus pandemic will be beneficial down the road.

"The view last summer, in the midst of the pandemic, [was] that we keep going. Follow the path, invest wisely and that will pay off in the long term. I feel the same way this summer. Notwithstanding what happens in the market, we will do what we need to do," he said.

READ MORE: Agent reveals Man City possibility to client during restaurant meeting

READ MORE: Kyle Walker reveals Man City 'turmoil' following defeats

He continued; "We'll do it the right way, it's going to pay out for us, I think handsomely in the future. I think the market will be difficult, because there's not going to be enough liquidity and cash flowing around. But having said that, I think there will be no doubt movement..."

Recent reports have claimed that the club will look to offload a number of first team players who have not been in Pep Guardiola’s recent plans. Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, and Aymeric Laporte are a few of the players who are said to be up for sale if the money is right.

READ MORE: Barcelona legend reveals 'regret' at not joining Man City in 2017

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides crucial update on Pep Guardiola's future

Al Mubarak explained that as the club sees it, many of the buying clubs around Europe could be looking for the type of high quality players that Manchester City could have on offer.

"It'll be done in a more creative way this summer. When you look in the top three/four league in Europe, and you look at the top two teams in each one of these leagues, there is needs. I think there will be some movement there.”

Whether or not that movement will be incoming or outgoing, Al Mubarak has seemingly confirmed the recent reports that the club could look to shake up the squad as they try and retain their grip on domestic proceedings in English football.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra