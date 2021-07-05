'We Will Keep Trying' - Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Opens Up On Champions League Prospects After Chelsea Experience

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up about his side's shortcomings in Europe since his arrival to the club in 2016.

Despite their relentless run of trophies on the domestic front, the Sky Blues have failed to conquer Europe under the Spanish boss.

The Premier League champions have suffered disappointing defeats at the hands of Monaco, Tottenham, Liverpool, Lyon and most recently in the final against Chelsea, and many have criticised Guardiola of overthinking his line-up in crunch Champions League ties.

However, the 50-year-old has claimed that dominating Europe is and has never been the primary objective for him at the Etihad Stadium.

READ MORE: Benjamin Mendy identified as possible target by Italian giants

READ MORE: Significant updates on the injury status of Kevin de Bruyne

The former Barcelona boss said, in an interview with Esport based in Catalunya: "I have never said that the objective at Manchester City was [winning] the Champions League. Neither at Barcelona," as translated and relayed by Mundo Deportivo.

Though City are yet to taste Champions League success, Guardiola is hopeful his side can put previous exits behind them and get over the line in the near future.

He added: "We will try to start training and start competing. Sooner or later, Manchester City will win it, perhaps without me. We will keep trying."

READ MORE: Raheem Sterling speaks of his Man City form while on England duty

READ MORE: Tottenham director provides major update on Harry Kane future

After an impressive run to the final which saw them get past the likes of Borussia Dortmund and PSG, City fell just short on the ultimate stage as they suffered a narrow loss to Chelsea.

It was a successful campaign for the Manchester outfit as they re-claimed the Premier League in style and won their fourth Carabao Cup on the bounce.

City will be looking to go one step further in Europe's biggest club competition next season, as they try and bolster their attacking options by signing the likes of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra