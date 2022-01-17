"We Will Lose One or Two Games" - Pep Guardiola Gives Hope to Chelsea and Liverpool in Premier League Title Race

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that he is expected his side to eventually drop points after the Premier League leaders secured their 12th consecutive league win against Chelsea at the weekend.

Off the back of a crucial 1-0 win against the European champions at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City went 11 points at the top of the table with Liverpool winning 3-0 against Brentford on Sunday.

But perhaps more impressively, the Sky Blues extended their winning run to 12 Premier League games in a row, which has become a common theme for Pep Guardiola's side in their league-winning campaigns since the Catalan's arrival to Manchester in 2016.

However, whie speaking to the press after his side’s victory on Saturday afternoon, Pep Guardiola revealed his thoughts on City’s incredible winning streak and why the relentless run may soon come to an inevitable end.

“We will stop, we won’t win all the games. We will lose one game or two games or draw," said the 50-year-old, as quoted by Manchester City's official club website.

While he mentioned that he is expecting his league-chasing side to drop a few points during the remainder of the campaign, Guardiola added that what will matter most is how the Sky Blues react to any setbacks in pursuit of their fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

The Manchester City added: “It (what matters) is how we react (to a draw or defeat). I know them (the players), we will react well.

"(It was) 4-0 against Leicester at half-time, and after 20 minutes (within the second-half), it was 4-3. People say City cannot lose games. We can lose games, that is for sure, it is football.

“But I know after losing, because it happened in the past, the reaction will be proper. We will try again and with the right mentality, we will be consistent to try and win again.”

The Sky Blues boss is certainly right in saying that his side’s winning run will be broken, sooner or later, with Manchester City still competing on three fronts after crashing out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of West Ham last year.

However, it is their ability to bounce back from setbacks that will keep them in the hunt to win multiple trophies.

This current Manchester City side have shown that they are made of stern stuff in recent years, as their trophy cabinets are a clear indication of their ability to stay resilient and be single-minded towards winning above anything else.

