"We will speak with the doctors. That's when we will see what the situation is." - Pep Guardiola gives a key injury update

Manchester City suffered a huge blow in the form of the knee injury sustained by Sergio Agüero back in June. The Argentine isn't expected to return for City's quarter-final clash against Lyon. However, Pep Guardiola is hoping that the Argentine will join the team when they head to Portugal next week, according to the Telegraph.

The City boss addressed the speculations about Aguero's potential return and said that they are yet to speak to the doctors. Therefore, it all depends on Aguero's ongoing rehabilitation as he combats the aftermath of a severe knee injury. Speaking of the Argentine's plausible return, Guardiola noted:

"He's getting better, but I don't know when he will join up with us. Hopefully he will be in Portugal with us but tomorrow is tomorrow. We will speak with the doctors. That's when we will see what the situation is."

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

In the absence of Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus stepped up and played a key role in Man City's 4-2 aggregate win over Real Madrid that knocked out the Spanish giants from the tournament. They are now gearing up to face French side Lyon, who eliminated Juventus in the 'Round of 16'.

While the likes of Jesus and Raheem Sterling seemingly took control in the attacking positions, Man City still miss Aguero's killer instinct inside the six-yard box. The latter's dramatic return to the action will undoubtedly provide a huge boost to the English side's bid for Champions League glory.

