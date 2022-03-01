"We Will Suffer" - Pep Guardiola Previews FA Cup Tie With Peterborough And Provides Insight Into Mood Within Manchester City Camp

Pep Guardiola discussed the challenge of facing Peterborough and the mood in the Manchester City camp ahead of his side's FA Cup fifth-round tie at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Manchester City returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a late 1-0 win over Everton at the weekend as a late strike from Phil Foden winner helped the Sky Blues march on in their quest to retain the Premier League title.

A shock 3-2 defeat to Tottenham two weeks ago saw the league leaders surrender three crucial points in the title race, with Liverpool in touching distance of Pep Guardiola's side as they try and reclaim the league title from the reigning top-flight champions in May.

However, a completely different challenge awaits City as they prepare to face Peterborough United in the FA Cup fifth-round on Tuesday evening ahead of a crucial derby meeting with Manchester United on Sunday.

“One game, it’s a final, they (Peterborough) are not in the best position in the Championship," Guardiola said ahead of his side's visit to the Weston Homes Stadium.

"A game in their stadium. With their conditions. We have to adapt tomorrow. We will prepare well today, tomorrow to get to the (FA Cup) quarter-finals."

Despite the Posh’s struggles in the second-tier of English football, Guardiola is well aware of unpredictable nature of the FA Cup, especially away from home in a one-off game.

The Spaniard further provided a peak through the certain into the mood within the Manchester City dressing room ahead of their tie against Grant McCann's men following an important triumph over Everton at the weekend.

“It is one game, lose the next and the momentum is over. We judge results about momentum, it’s not about this," the 51-year-old added.

"First half (against Everton), we struggled to be quick, second half was much better, we concede nothing in the second half.

"Goodison Park, always difficult for (Manchester) City. It was not exceptional, the celebrations - because we knew how difficult it would be and a good example of what we will face the last 11 games in the Premier League. We will suffer, struggle and we are able to face it.”

