"We won four titles but we had no luck there" - Sergio Agüero takes aim at individual awards

Sergio Agüero, in a recent interview with TyC Sports, has opened up on Manchester City players being overlooked for individual awards.

I think we can all agree the Argentine is a prime example of this; with only two appearances in the Premier League's Team of the Season to date. Sergio Agüero thinks that success in Europe's premier competition counts more towards any chance a player has.

(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

"Every player wants to win the Ballon d'Or, but the Champions League has a lot to do with it. My best year, last year, we won four titles but we had no luck there...

I wasn't nominated in the first ten - because you need more there. I think I am there, but not because I say so but because of the years I had in City and the numbers. As much as you play 85 minutes well, if you do a bad one you stay out."



Sergio Agüero isn't the only player who thinks this way, with fellow teammate Bernardo Silva recently making similar comments about Kevin De Bruyne's exclusion from the major awards in recent campaigns.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra