City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

"We won four titles but we had no luck there" - Sergio Agüero takes aim at individual awards

harryasiddall

Sergio Agüero, in a recent interview with TyC Sports, has opened up on Manchester City players being overlooked for individual awards.

I think we can all agree the Argentine is a prime example of this; with only two appearances in the Premier League's Team of the Season to date. Sergio Agüero thinks that success in Europe's premier competition counts more towards any chance a player has.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-CHELSEA
(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

"Every player wants to win the Ballon d'Or, but the Champions League has a lot to do with it. My best year, last year, we won four titles but we had no luck there...

I wasn't nominated in the first ten - because you need more there. I think I am there, but not because I say so but because of the years I had in City and the numbers. As much as you play 85 minutes well, if you do a bad one you stay out." 

Sergio Agüero isn't the only player who thinks this way, with fellow teammate Bernardo Silva recently making similar comments about Kevin De Bruyne's exclusion from the major awards in recent campaigns.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"I saw him and said 'I'm coming for you this year'" - Man City opens up on a pending record break

Kevin De Bruyne has been talking recently about a personal milestone he's been aiming to hit this season.

Alex Farrell

City Football Group 'still hopeful' of adding ninth club to portfolio despite ongoing coronavirus crisis

The City Football Group (CFG) are still in negotiations with French side Nancy about adding the side to its portfolio.

Matt Astbury

'I really miss being close to my teammates' - Joao Cancelo opens up during lockdown

In a recent interview, Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo has opened up on what he's missing most about the current season hiatus.

Matt Astbury

"Don't expect something, they won't give you anything..." - Sergio Aguero hits out at EA and FIFA Ultimate Team

Sergio Aguero has took a subtle jab at EA Sports regarding packs in Ultimate Team, claiming the only way to get a good team is by using your bank card and buying FIFA points.

Matt Astbury

Pep Guardiola 'gives clear input' to Man City board to sign Serie A centre-back

Pep Guardiola has let the Manchester City hierarchy know who should be their 'first objective' signing once the summer transfer window opens.

richarddugdale

Man City set to announce new assistant manager this summer

Manchester City are set to appoint a new assistant manager in the summer following the departure of Mikel Arteta.

Matt Astbury

Man City are among eight clubs interested in Uruguayan starlet - Real Madrid and Wolves mentioned

Manchester City are interested in bringing Penarol winger Facu Pellistri to the Etihad Stadium.

Matt Astbury

"He’s in the best moment of his career" - Belgium manager discusses the form of one Man City star

Kevin De Bruyne was the recipient of some high praise from his Belgium international manager Roberto Martinez in a recent interview.

harryasiddall

Man City still 'have the will' to add to CFG portfolio despite 'global crisis'

The City Football Group are still trying to buy Ligue 2 side AS Nancy, according to a source in a latest report.

harryasiddall

Some Man City players planning to be 'ruthless' in regards to leaving the club - new left-back also mentioned

Sam Lee of the Athletic has provided an update on everything Manchester City; including a potential 'max exodus' that could involve Leroy Sané and Benjamin Mendy.

Danny Lardner