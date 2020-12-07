"We would've been champions" - Former Manchester United coach accuses Man City of cheating to win Premier League title

A former assistant coach to Jose Mourinho at Manchester United - who is now at Tottenham - has claimed that his team would have won the league title in 2017/18 - had it not been for City violating FFP.

Ricardo Formosinho worked with his compatriot Mourinho at United, before his manager was sacked after failing to achieve anything of note in his time at the club - in spite of spending hundreds of millions on players such as Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof.

Evidently still full of bitterness about that failure, during a time in which City achieved back-to-back league titles, Formosinho has decided to attack Pep Guardiola's team.

"We weren't champions, but in a fight with Man City, who did not fulfil, as proved later, FFP. We were runners up, at a time when, having sporting truth, we would've been champions...', the coach said, reports Record as relayed by Sport Witness.

Clearly, Formosinho is either suffering from amnesia as he is completely ignorant of the facts, as City were cleared by the independent panel at CAS of having violated UEFA's financial regulations.

Nevertheless, City fans will be delighted to be reminded of the joyous 2017/18 season, in which the team amassed a record-breaking 100 points and played some of the most breath-taking football English football has ever seen.

If it makes Formosinho feel better, he is welcome to cry about fictitious breaches of FFP that supposedly accounted for the nineteen (19) point gap between City and United in 2018.

