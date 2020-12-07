SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

"We would've been champions" - Former Manchester United coach accuses Man City of cheating to win Premier League title

markgough96

A former assistant coach to Jose Mourinho at Manchester United - who is now at Tottenham - has claimed that his team would have won the league title in 2017/18 - had it not been for City violating FFP.

Ricardo Formosinho worked with his compatriot Mourinho at United, before his manager was sacked after failing to achieve anything of note in his time at the club - in spite of spending hundreds of millions on players such as Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof. 

Evidently still full of bitterness about that failure, during a time in which City achieved back-to-back league titles, Formosinho has decided to attack Pep Guardiola's team.

"We weren't champions, but in a fight with Man City, who did not fulfil, as proved later, FFP. We were runners up, at a time when, having sporting truth, we would've been champions...', the coach said, reports Record as relayed by Sport Witness.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Clearly, Formosinho is either suffering from amnesia as he is completely ignorant of the facts, as City were cleared by the independent panel at CAS of having violated UEFA's financial regulations. 

Nevertheless, City fans will be delighted to be reminded of the joyous 2017/18 season, in which the team amassed a record-breaking 100 points and played some of the most breath-taking football English football has ever seen. 

If it makes Formosinho feel better, he is welcome to cry about fictitious breaches of FFP that supposedly accounted for the nineteen (19) point gap between City and United in 2018.   

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Date Man City are preparing for fans to return to the Etihad Stadium revealed

Athletic journalist Sam Lee has revealed that City are aiming for Boxing Day as the date of the returns of fans to the Etihad Stadium.

markgough96

"The finishing was wasteful" - Pep Guardiola didn't hold back after Man City's 2-0 victory

Pep Guardiola shared his honest thoughts on Manchester City's performance and revealed why he didn't make any substitutions.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola reveals what Man City star 'has to avoid' in the future

Pep Guardiola had encouraging words for IIkay Gundogan following Manchester City's 2-0 win over Fulham but he also wants the midfielder to avoid one particular mistake.

Shruti Sadbhav

"We are frustrated with ourselves" - John Stones reflects on Man City's 2-0 win over Fulham

Manchester City picked up their second consecutive Premier League victory for the first time this season with a 2-0 win over Fulham

Shruti Sadbhav

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 2–0 Fulham (Premier League)

Saturday afternoon saw a dominant Manchester City beat Fulham 2-0, with a sublime finish from Raheem Sterling followed by a penalty converted by Kevin De Bruyne. Here's five things we learned...

Sam Puddephatt

Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Manchester City climbed to fourth, albeit temporarily at the time of writing, in the Premier League after a convincing 2-0 victory over Fulham this afternoon.

harryasiddall

Joao Cancelo plays over Kyle Walker - Manchester City vs Fulham (Team News)

Manchester City are set to face Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon. Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined up...

harryasiddall

Journalist comments on reports of a "rift" between Pep Guardiola and Aymeric Laporte at Man City

Aymeric Laporte has not started for City despite being fit for the past three games - a fact that has sparked rumours that he has fallen out with manager Pep Guardiola.

markgough96

by

BigDaddyOllie

Journalist reveals why Pep Guardiola is not currently using key Manchester City player

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is opting not to use Sergio Aguero until he believes the striker is 100% fit to play.

markgough96

Man City have 'moved into a position' to sign Bundesliga midfielder

Manchester City have 'moved into a position' to sign Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, with the player 'busy for a move'.

harryasiddall