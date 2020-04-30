City Xtra
"We’d like to play the return leg with fans" - Man City star opens up on Champions League return

Hamish MacRae

Sergio Agüero, in an interview with laSextaNoticias, has claimed that the Manchester City players are hopeful to play the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Real Madrid with the full backing of an Etihad crowd, as opposed to it being contested behind closed doors.

The Argentine striker, who didn’t play a part in the first leg but saw his teammates run out with a 2-1 victory in the Bernabeu, said: “We’d like to play the return leg with fans. It’s not an easy game but we have a good result.”

real-madrid-v-manchester-city-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-first-leg (13)
(Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Rumours continue to swirl about the probability of the Champions League campaign being finished, with many possible methods being suggested to allow UEFA to have the tournament completed in time for next season’s contest to begin on schedule.

Manchester City’s all-time record scorer offered an insight into the player’s readiness for the return of Europe’s premier competition, saying: “We were told 15 days ago that we could return to training by May 4th. It will be tough to play the UCL in August, though.”

Sergio Agüero once again leads the scoring charts for City this season, with 23 goals in all competitions, and broke Premier League records for the most hat-tricks and most goals by an overseas player this campaign. 

