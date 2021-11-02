Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    "Weirdest Thing Ever", "Getting Sacked in the Morning" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Journalist's Bizarre Question to Kyle Walker in Pre-Club Brugge Press Conference

    Kyle Walker was left confused by a journalist's question in his press conference ahead of Manchester City's Champions League clash against Club Brugge on Wednesday evening.
    Author:

    The Premier League champions will be looking to bounce back after successive defeats at the hands of West Ham and Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup and Premier League respectively.

    Walker was rested in mid-week against the Hammers, where City lost 5-3 on penalties after the tie finished goalless at the London Stadium. The right-back returned to the lineup against Palace, where goals from Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher sealed a 2-0 win for the Eagles at the Etihad Stadium.

    Pep Guardiola's men have now lost five times in 16 games across all competitions since August, and ahead of a key derby clash with Manchester United on Saturday, City can restore some confidence with a win against Club Brugge at home.

    It proved to be quite a funny moment in his pre-match press conference when Walker, who had just answered a series of questions around a range of topics, was asked about a certain 'Bernard Mendy' challenging him for the right-back spot at City.

    Read More

    The journalist who asked the question might have been referring to Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy, but the question left Walker confused as to who the reporter was asking him about.

    It led to the end of the press conference, following which many fans reacted to the weird incident on social media, with some slamming the journalist for his lack of accuracy, whilst other sympathised with Walker after he was left confused by the question.

