"Welcome Back, Rodri!", "Mahrez Masterclass" - Several Man City Fans React to Pep Guardiola's Starting XI Against Arsenal

Plenty of Manchester City fans have taken to social media to react to Pep Guardiola's chosen line-up to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day.

The Premier League champions are aiming for their ninth league win in a row over the Gunners in their first fixture of 22, just days after extending their lead at the top of the pile to eight points.

While Liverpool and Chelsea have taken their foot off the gas in recent weeks, Pep Guardiola's men have just been relentless in their pursuit of a fourth Premier League table in five seasons under the Catalan boss, who has doubled down on the fact that it's not done and dusted yet.

A clever finish from Phil Foden in the first-half sealed a crucial win against Brentford for the Sky Blues in mid-week, with Manchester City finishing 2021 with 36 Premier League wins and 110 points on the board - a record in the history of the English top-flight.

Guardiola's men face an in-form Arsenal side in their opening fixture of 2022 - knowing that victory against the north London outfit can take them 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Manchester City boss has made three changes to the lineup that started at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday evening, with Rodri, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling replacing Fernandinho, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.

Rodri has returned to action after missing the previous two games, while Kyle Walker has been named on the bench after returning to training on Thursday. Joao Cancelo, who was assaulted and robbed at his residence in Manchester this week, has made the starting XI.

John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Phil Foden have not been included in the matchday squad, with the trio 'not fully fit' to be involved against the Gunners.

A series of Manchester City supporters have reacted to Guardiola's selection on social media, with Rodri's return to the lineup creating a buzz among the club's fanbase, with many also expecting big things from Riyad Mahrez on Saturday.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra