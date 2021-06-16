"We'll All Be Playing For Him Too..." - Man United Defender Sends Message To Man City Star

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has sent a message of support to fellow countryman, Joao Cancelo who he replaced in the Portugal squad earlier this week.

The Manchester City right-back was forced to leave his international camp after testing positive for COVID-19. Protocols mean he has to now endure a period of isolation but even after that, he cannot return to the squad.

Speaking to O Jogo, Diogo Dalot, who has been on loan at AC Milan from Manchester United this season, was surprised to hear he was needed in Budapest - where Portugal are based this summer.

However, Dalot was quick to point out his disappointment for his fellow countryman, who misses out on a chance to represent his country in a major tournament.

"The circumstances aren't the best for João Cancelo," Dalot said.

"I had the opportunity to talk to him, having his support is fantastic, he's a great example for me, also for everything he's done for Portugal. I wish him the best. We'll all be playing for him too..."

"As far as I know and I've heard, this is a very united group and I hope to integrate very quickly and to be able to help in the best possible way. I've had a little less than a week to rest from a season that's already gone by. And it's not over yet."

Hopefully the 27 year-old makes a full and swift a recovery so he can enjoy a long summer rest ahead of another demanding season with Manchester City.

