"We’ll Do It Together! You Next To Me" - Pep Guardiola Jokes With 'Hint' on Next Move During Conversation With Barcelona Boss Ronald Koeman

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has featured in a newly-released documentary about Ronald Koeman and has floated the idea of the two potentially working together.

Guardiola has recently stated that once his reign as Manchester City manager comes to an end, he would like to experience managing a national team.

The Catalan's contract expires following the culmination of the 2022/2023 campaign and Pep Guardiola has reportedly suggested that after seven years in charge of the Blues, he will look to take a break from football and assess what his next move will be - despite rejecting the idea that he said such a.

In the first episode of a documentary focusing on Ronald Koeman - appropriately titled ‘Força Koeman’ - the Barcelona manager’s former Blaugrana teammate Pep Guardiola has taken part in the series and is seen cheerfully conversing with Koeman.

As per Sport Witness, who have relayed quotes by Dutch outlet Veronica Inside, Guardiola and Koeman enjoy a light-hearted conversation regarding potentially working alongside one another.

On the topic of Guardiola’s desire to one day manage a national team, Koeman jovially asks, “Is the Dutch national team not for you? You’re actually already a kind of Dutchman in the field of football,”

Clearly in reference to Guardiola’s style of play, which is heavily inspired by Johan Cruyff’s footballing philosophy.

The Catalan coach then floated the idea of the two co-operating in management as he replied, “The positional play and the wingers in the Netherlands are not so good anymore, are they? But if the Netherlands ever needs a trainer… here I am. But then you will be my assistant!”

To which Koeman responded, “I don’t want to be an assistant to anyone but you. If you want to fire me, you fire me,” Guardiola jokingly replied, “No, we’ll do it together! You next to me. And then you organise the golf tournaments and the dinners.”

The pair were key members of Johan Cruyff’s renowned ‘Dream Team’ which famously won the 1992 European cup for the first time in the history of Barcelona Football Club.

Both Guardiola and Koeman have publicly cited Johan Cruyff as a major influence in their careers.

And whilst the prospect of the duo managing the Netherlands national side together is rather unlikely, it would not be inconceivable to see Guardiola one day overseeing The Oranje.

