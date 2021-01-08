"We'll have to wait a few more months - the deal is not close..." - Journalist opens up on negotiations between Man City and star midfielder

Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur has opened up on the early stages of negotiations between Manchester City and Kevin De Bruyne over a new contract for the Belgian midfielder, in an appearance on the BlueMoonPodcast.

It is a well known fact that both parties have a desire to come to some sort of agreement over the course of the coming months, and the latest setbacks that were brought to light by Terreur and the Times should not worry any City fan.

It is absolutely evident that these negotiations will take some time. This is a contract that could ultimately see De Bruyne retire at the Etihad Stadium, and so ensuring that he secures the best possible deal that also reflects his contribution at the club since his arrival in 2015 is paramount on the side of the player.

Speaking on the latest episode of the BlueMoonPodcast, Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur - who first broke the news about Kevin De Bruyne having no intention of taking the first offer put on the table by Manchester City - has shed further light on those initial talks.

Terreur said, "The talks, as I'm reliably told, are not at an advanced stage yet. We've been hearing since September that both parties are close to getting an agreement and it's just about details - it's not true."

"At the moment, they still need to sit down more than once to get to an agreement. They're not in a stage where you can say this is going the right way or this is going the wrong way," he continued.

It was also confirmed during the segment that Manchester City had offered the player a five-year-deal, but it was in fact the total package on the table that has caused the complications, as opposed to the very basic outline of the extension.

Kristof Terreur said, "The proposal from City was a five year deal, but the total of the complete deal - and it's always complicated with contract negotiations, there's the wage package, signing on fee, image rights, bonuses, currency rates too (because players from the continent always make the conversion of pounds to euros) - he would net a little less than he's earning now."

As previously mentioned, there is certainly no reason for Manchester City fans to begin to worry about the immediate future of one of the club's greatest ever players - and this is clarified by Terreur during the interview.

"That was the main issue for first proposal, but it's typical for the first proposal in a negotiation to be low. I think once they've sat down properly, they will find an agreement somewhere."

"I think they will pay him like a good player at a certain point. Still, we'll have to wait a few more months - the deal is not close. You can't even talk about the deal, it's just proposals. The game is on at the moment."

Kevin de Bruyne has been in unrivalled form since the arrival of Pep Guardiola at the club in the summer of 2016. Just this week, the Belgian recorded his 200th appearance in all competitions under the Catalan manager.

In that time, he has registered a staggering 88 assists, scoring 44 goals along the way - and that's not to mention a multitude of individual and team accolades including two Premier League titles and a PFA Player of the Year award too.

