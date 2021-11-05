"We'll See About That" - Erling Haaland's Father Quizzed on Son's Next Move With Manchester City Waiting in the Wings

The father of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has dropped a hint regarding the transfer rumours surrounding his son, with the likes of Manchester City watching his situation closely.

As Haaland appears to be reaching the tail end of his Dortmund career, European football's biggest clubs will soon square off for the Norwegian superstar's signature in the summer of 2022.

With it being widely reported that Haaland's release clause of €75 million will become active during the upcoming summer, his next club could be getting Europe's most lethal goalscorer on a bargain.

One of the many interested clubs is Manchester City who, after failing to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane in the previous summer, are still on the hunt to replace the recently departed Sergio Aguero.

Despite all of that, Erling Haaland's father Alfe-Inge, who plays a key role in representing his son's footballing endeavours, has not given anything away in a recent interview regarding the future of his son.

“We‘ll see about that," Alfe-Inge Haaland said about what the determining factor would be regarding Erling's next move, in an interview with Norweigan football journalist Arilas Ould-Saad.

Haaland continued, "Look behind me, at this beautiful stadium in Dortmund. He’s in a fantastic club. We’ll take those things as they come."

While the senior Haaland may have been dropping hints that staying at Dortmund is a possible outcome for the 21-year-old, it does feel unlikely - as Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich are all likely to join City in the race for Erling's signature.

With the €75 million release clause, any number of Europe's big clubs could throw their hat into the ring regarding Europe's hottest young talent.

