"Well Thanks for the Souvenir Lol" - Aymeric Laporte Reveals Injury Sustained in Southampton Draw

Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte has revealed a nasty injury to his upper thigh, sustained in the 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday evening.

The Spain international defender was seemingly at the centre of everything on Saturday night, as Manchester City battled to a hard-fought 1-1 draw at St Mary's - retaining an unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Aymeric Laporte was key in ensuring that Manchester City's tally of goals conceded against Southampton remained at just one, offering crucial tackles and a particular vital block on Saints forward Armando Broja.

At the other end, Laporte got on the end of a Kevin De Bruyne cross to get Manchester City on level terms midway through the second-half, but that was as many goals as the reigning champions would score on the south coast.

After the game Aymeric Laporte revealed a nasty injury sustained via a controversial challenge from Saints midfielder Stuart Armstrong - high on the thigh of the Manchester City centre-back.

Despite a lengthy review from the Video Assistant Referee Darren England on the night, Southampton retained all 11 players, with Armstrong's sanction sitting at just a yellow card.

Aymeric Laporte was happy to see things in a light-hearted way on social media after the game, as he posted his injury along with the caption, "Well thanks for the souvenir lol"

Pep Guardiola will likely provide an update on the injury sustained by Laporte in the post-match debrief that follows Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Southampton, however another pre-match press conference will not take place for a few days yet.

Manchester City return to competitive action on 5th February, hosting Championship high-flyers Fulham at the Etihad Stadium, in an FA Cup fourth round tie.

