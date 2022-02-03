"We're Building a Dynasty!", "Premier League Title on Lockdown For Two Decades" - Lots of Manchester City Fans React to Double Contract Extension

Lots of Manchester City fans have reacted on social media to further contract extensions confirmed by the club, this time for academy prospects Joshua Wilson-Esbrand and Oscar Bobb.

Manchester City have been busy extending the contracts of their first-team stars and academy prospects this week.

On Tuesday, Portuguese international Joao Cancelo penned a fresh five-year deal with the Premier League champions, rewarding him for his excellent form and securing his stay at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2027.

Following that, the club also announced that rising attacking midfield talent James McAtee had put pen to paper on a three-year deal on Wednesday evening.

There had been rumours that the Salford-born midfielder was assessing his options during January, however he decided to continue his development under Pep Guardiola, amongst a star-studded squad at the Etihad Stadium.

It seems as though after that, there are still no signs of slowing down for Manchester City's officials this week, with yet more contract extensions confirmed by the club on Thursday.

Manchester City have announced that both Joshua Wilson-Esbrand and Oscar Bobb have signed five-year and four-year contracts with the club, keeping them at Manchester City until at least 2027 and 2026 respectively.

Wilson-Esbrand made his Manchester City debut earlier this year, joining a host of academy stars in the club's Carabao Cup third-round tie against Wycombe Wanderers - even providing an assist for Riyad Mahrez.

Bobb on the other hand, is an 18-year-old midfielder who was recently rewarded for his fine form in the Elite Development Squad with an appearance on the bench in Manchester City's third-round FA Cup tie against Swindon Town.

In light of the announcement, plenty of Manchester City supporters have reacted to the news over on City Xtra's Twitter page.

Everyone is seemingly excited with the rate at which the club are extending deals for their first-team talents and brightest prospects.

Here are a few of our favourites:

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra