"We're Confident in Him" - Pep Guardiola Delighted to See James McAtee Sign Manchester City Contract Extension

Pep Guardiola was quizzed about his thoughts on James McAtee's recent contract renewal at the Etihad Stadium ahead of his side's FA Cup clash with Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City will return to action when they face the west Londoners after a two-week break following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Southampton in the Premier League last time out.

Following Joao Cancelo’s decision to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium earlier in the week, James McAtee’s contract renewal has been a welcome piece of news for the club’s fanbase, more so given the Premier League leaders made no significant additions to their squad in January.

Despite attracting interest from a host of European sides over a potential loan move until the end of the season, the 19-year-old's decision to prolong his stay at the club is proof of how much of a perfect destination the Etihad Stadium is regarded as amongst players.

Speaking in his press-conference ahead of Manchester City’s FA Cup clash against Fulham at the weekend, Pep Guardiola spoke about how close James McAtee was to a loan spell and his decision to put pen to paper at the club.

“Me personally, Txiki and the club did not tell me he (McAtee) had an offer for a loan, maybe it happened because he is a special player," said Guardiola.

"These (young and academy) players, when we do not have incredible depth, we cannot forget he is just 19, so training every day is so important for him (McAtee)."

Having held back from committing his long-term future to the Premier League until earlier this week, McAtee reportedly had offers from the likes of Swansea, Rangers, PSV and Bruges for a loan switch until the end of the season.

Guardiola added: “These six months, he (McAtee) will stay here (Manchester City), train, maybe we will need him. In the future, we will see. (What is) important is he is fully committed to the club, he's a City supporter, (and he) loves to be here. We are confident in him to extend the contract.”

The Spaniard also touched on the importance of players signing contracts to ensure the future of the club remains in safe hands, with Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden also close to signing fresh contracts at the Etihad Stadium

"The manager has to work today, not even tomorrow," said Guardiola. "The club have to work for tomorrow, the next years, they never stop. The decisions the club have made to extend contracts is because they are working for the future, they have to do it."

The club's decision to ensure James McAtee signs on the dotted line, while staying at Manchester City to continue his development alongside the plethora of world-class players at the Etihad Stadium instead of going on loan indicates just how highly-rated Guardiola rates the 19-year-old.

