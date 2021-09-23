"We're Doomed", "Time for Ake" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Defensive Duo Injury Update Ahead of Key Clashes

A number of Manchester City fans have reacted on social media after it was reported that John Stones and Aymeric Laporte are set to spend two weeks on the sidelines.

The Sky Blues have relied on Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake in central defence in two of their previous three outings against RB Leipzig and Southampton.

Following the recent international break, City boss Pep Guardiola mentioned prior to his side's disappointing stalemate with the Saints last week that Stones and Laporte were both out with muscle injuries.

It was revealed that the defensive pair returned injured from international duty, with Guardiola not confident of the duo's chances of being involved in the upcoming run of games.

Ahead of City's Premier League tie against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, it has been reported that both Stones and Laporte will be out of action for two weeks for City, who fielded academy stars Luke Mbete-Tabu and Finley Burns at the heart of defence against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup at the weekend.

This means neither Stones nor Laporte will be passed fit to feature in City's upcoming games against Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool in the next 10 days.

A series of City fans have hence taken to social media to reflect on the injury news, which will most certainly see Dias and Ake continue in defence for City.

