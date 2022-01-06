"We're Finished", "Need Them Back for Chelsea" - Several Man City React to Major COVID-19 Outbreak Within First-Team Squad Ahead of FA Cup Opener

Plenty of Manchester City fans have taken to social media, after it was confirmed that seven first-team players and 14 backroom staff members including manager Pep Guardiola and Juanma Lillo, had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of an FA Cup meeting with Swindon Town on Friday night.

Manchester City's preparations for their FA Cup third-round clash away at Swindon Town have taken a big toll after it was confirmed by the club on Thursday that there had been a significant COVID-19 outbreak within the first-team squad.

It has been revealed that manager Pep Guardiola and assistant coach Juanma Lillo both recorded a positive test on Tuesday, with 21 in total among the first-team bubble isolating - 14 players and seven backroom staff members.

Rodolfo Borrell is expected to take charge of the Sky Blues on Friday, with Manchester City's FA Cup tie with Swindon Town at the County Ground not expected to be postponed, according to reports.

Guardiola confirmed recently that Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko were not included in the matchday squad against Arsenal at the weekend after the duo returned positive tests for COVID-19 ahead of the trip to north London.

The confirmation of seven cases within first-team squad could impact City's starting XI to face Chelsea in the Premier League next weekend, with the west London side struggling to keep up with the runaway league leaders.

A series of Manchester City supporters have taken to Twitter to react to the news that has emerged on Thursday, with plenty voicing their concern over Guardiola's absence and hoping that the squad isn't severely depleted against Chelsea next week.

