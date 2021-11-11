"We're Giving Up on Doyle and McAtee Now?", "Make Way For the Academy!" - Many Man City Fans React to Midfielders Contract Extension Rumours

Many Manchester City fans have reacted to rumours concerning Ilkay Gundogan receiving a two-year contract extension.

The German international has become a fan favourite at the Etihad Stadium - particularly in the past 12 months.

When star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne picked up a muscle injury midway through a hectic winter schedule, Gundogan was trusted by Pep Guardiola to move further up the field.

It was a role he excelled in, scoring some crucial goals in key fixtures. None more so than Anfield, where he scored a brace in a 4-1 demolition of the then-Premier League champions, Liverpool.

He was also Manchester City's top league goalscorer last season and was named in the 2020/21 PFA Team of the Year. Now, it looks the German may be rewarded for his outstanding form.

According to the information of Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur, Manchester City are looking to 'hold talks' with Ilkay Gundogan over a new two-year extension to his current contract.

That extension would keep the 31-year-old in blue until at least 2025 and would take his stay in Manchester to nine years.

Many Manchester City fans have reacted to this news over on City Xtra's Twitter page, but not all of it has been positive.

Despite the vast majority of supporters understanding the importance of Gundogan's place in the squad, others were questioning what that means for some promising personnel in the academy.

In particular, James McAtee, who has reportedly been stalling signing a new contract with the club over concerns about game time in the first-team squad.

Here are some of our favourite reactions:

