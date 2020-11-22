SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

"We're going to change..." - Pep Guardiola has reacted to Man City’s lack of goals this season

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City were forced to accept a frustrating 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night, as Pep Guardiola's visiting side couldn't manager a single ball past the goalkeeper - despite twenty-two attempts at goal.

While City’s attacking woes have been a cause of concern right from the onset of the 2020/21 season, their performance against Spurs in the second-half raised many eyebrows. With this encounter, Manchester City have now registered only ten goals in the eight Premier League matches they have played so far.

When discussing the apparent sudden decline in Manchester City’s goal-scoring abilities, Pep Guardiola said that the team had spent a lot of time without its key strikers. He also pointed out that they created a lot of chances but failed to capitalise on them.

With that being said, Pep Guardiola does feel that some of the things will change soon, and after the match, the Catalan boss spoke of City’s lack of goals this season.

fbl-eng-pr-tottenham-man-city

"We had a long period without strikers but can't expect they will solve all our problems. We create chances; we have counter attacks without the last pass. We’re going to change; something is going to break in games", the 49-year-old said.

He continued, “The team is going to score goals. We create with 10 players behind [the ball], we create enough chances, they had two chances and two goals, we cannot score with 22 shots, much less on target, that’s the thing you need to try to do, to shoot on target and see what happens. They’re a well-organised team; it's not easy when you concede after six minutes."

Manchester City have now managed to gain just 12 points from their last eight Premier League games. In addition, the negative goal difference will most likely force the Guardiola-led side to spend the week in the bottom half of the table. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City receive huge injury boost as key defender returns to training

Manchester City have received a huge boost ahead of today's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur as left-back Benjamin Mendy has returned to training.

harryasiddall

by

Bluedannyc

Man City have ambitious plans to "design another project" with Pep Guardiola's new contract

Spanish media publication Sport claims that Pep Guardiola's new contract represents part of Txiki Begiristain's plan to "design another project", as reported by Sport Witness.

markgough96

"I don't know why" - Man City defender reveals break down in communication with manager

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte spoke to the media recently, discussing Ruben Dias, Phil Foden, and his relationship with France manager Didier Deschamps.

markgough96

Player Ratings: Tottenham 2-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City were defeated for the second time this season as the Blues were unable to break down Mourinho’s rigid and disciplined Tottenham side. Here's how we rated the players...

Brandon Evans

Riyad Mahrez starts over Phil Foden - Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City return from the international break with a trip to Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

harryasiddall

Man City 'looked at' former Man United striker in the summer - player valued at over £93M by club

Manchester City are claimed to have 'looked at' former Everton and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku during the summer transfer window, however appeared to have been put off by Inter Milan's staggering valuation of the player, according to the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye

"Both sides have weaknesses in defence. I anticipate a very tactical game..." - Tottenham vs Manchester City (Ask The Opposition w/ Daily Hotspur)

Manchester City return to Premier League action on Saturday evening when they travel to North London to face Jose Mourinho’s in-form Tottenham Hotspur at the ever-impressive Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Harry Winters

Man City defender still intends to leave the club despite Pep Guardiola's contract extension

Pep Guardiola’s new two-year contract extension will not influence the future of Eric Garcia.

Alex Farrell

by

Lola-Visser

Man City sporting director reveals what he "could not expect" happening under Pep Guardiola's management

Man City's director of football Txiki Begiristain has reflected on Pep Guardiola's time at the club so far, following the Catalan's signing of a new two-year contract with City.

markgough96

Man City star travels to London with squad ahead of Tottenham clash despite fitness concerns

Manchester City have been handed a boost ahead of their crunch clash against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham on Saturday afternoon, with reports claiming Sergio Aguero has travelled to the capital with the rest of the squad, despite obvious concerns over his fitness.

Freddie Pye