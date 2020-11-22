"We're going to change..." - Pep Guardiola has reacted to Man City’s lack of goals this season

Manchester City were forced to accept a frustrating 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night, as Pep Guardiola's visiting side couldn't manager a single ball past the goalkeeper - despite twenty-two attempts at goal.

While City’s attacking woes have been a cause of concern right from the onset of the 2020/21 season, their performance against Spurs in the second-half raised many eyebrows. With this encounter, Manchester City have now registered only ten goals in the eight Premier League matches they have played so far.

When discussing the apparent sudden decline in Manchester City’s goal-scoring abilities, Pep Guardiola said that the team had spent a lot of time without its key strikers. He also pointed out that they created a lot of chances but failed to capitalise on them.

With that being said, Pep Guardiola does feel that some of the things will change soon, and after the match, the Catalan boss spoke of City’s lack of goals this season.

"We had a long period without strikers but can't expect they will solve all our problems. We create chances; we have counter attacks without the last pass. We’re going to change; something is going to break in games", the 49-year-old said.

He continued, “The team is going to score goals. We create with 10 players behind [the ball], we create enough chances, they had two chances and two goals, we cannot score with 22 shots, much less on target, that’s the thing you need to try to do, to shoot on target and see what happens. They’re a well-organised team; it's not easy when you concede after six minutes."

Manchester City have now managed to gain just 12 points from their last eight Premier League games. In addition, the negative goal difference will most likely force the Guardiola-led side to spend the week in the bottom half of the table.

